 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem Added To India Squad For Ranchi Test Against South Africa

Updated: 18 October 2019 19:48 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

The decision to add Shahbaz Nadeem was taken after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday.

India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem Added To India Squad For Ranchi Test Against South Africa
Shahbaz Nadeem has been added to the Indian squad for the third Test against South Africa. © Facebook

Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been added to the Indian squad for the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday. With the series already in their kitty, Team India will aim to go for the kill and clean sweep the three-Test rubber when they face a demoralised South African team in the final match beginning Saturday at the JSCA Stadium.

The hosts dominated the first two matches in all the three aspects of the game and dented the confidence of the Proteas severely.

They won the first Test by 203 runs in Vizag and went on to better their performance in the next game, registering a comprehensive victory by an innings and 137 runs in Pune.

However, the visitors can hardly expect any respite in Ranchi as Virat Kohli's men would like earn another 40 points and extend their lead in the World Test Championship.

"We are not going to take the foot off the gas in the third Test. We are looking for a result and hopefully make it 3-0. No one is going to relax at any stage, that is a guarantee," Kohli had said after the Pune Test.

The Indian team has ticked all the boxes in the series so far. Their batsmen are scoring heavily, the spinners are picking wickets at regular intervals and the pacers -- who have been on a roll in the last two-three years -- have been relentless.

India's squad for 3rd Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Shahbaz Nadeem Shahbaz Nadeem India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 3rd Test
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shahbaz Nadeem has been added to the Indian squad for the third Test
  • Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday
  • The Indian team has ticked all the boxes in the series so far
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Might Send Substitute For Toss In Ranchi. Here
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Might Send Substitute For Toss In Ranchi. Here's Why
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs South Africa 3rd Test: India Eye Clean Sweep To Extend World Test Championship Lead
India vs South Africa 3rd Test: India Eye Clean Sweep To Extend World Test Championship Lead
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Asks South Africa Batsmen To Step Up In Ranchi Test Against India
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Asks South Africa Batsmen To Step Up In Ranchi Test Against India
BCCI President-Elect Sourav Ganguly To Skip Ranchi Test For ISL Inauguration
BCCI President-Elect Sourav Ganguly To Skip Ranchi Test For ISL Inauguration
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.