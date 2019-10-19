 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Rohit Sharma Shouts "Not Now" Before Scoring 6th Test Century. Find Out Why

Updated: 19 October 2019 18:43 IST

Rohit Sharma scored his third Test hundred of the ongoing series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma Shouts "Not Now" Before Scoring 6th Test Century. Find Out Why
Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten at 117 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Ranchi. © AFP

Rohit Sharma scored his sixth Test century in the ongoing third Test against South Africa in Ranchi on Saturday. In the 45th over, when Rohit Sharma was at the non-striker's end, batting on 95, light showers greeted the players in Ranchi. Soon after Rohit reached the magical three-figure mark, a video went viral on social media where the 32-year-old can be seen looking at the sky and shouting "not now". With the rain threat looming, Rohit smashed Dane Piedt straight over his head for a maximum to bring up his third century of the Test series against South Africa.


With his third score of 100-plus in the ongoing Test series against South Africa, Rohit equalled Sunil Gavaskar's record of most number of centuries in a series by an Indian opener. 

The right-handed batsman also went past Shimron Hetmyer to become the player with most number of sixes in a Test series. For India, this record was previously held by Harbhajan Singh, who had hit 14 sixes against New Zealand in 2010.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat. Kagiso Rabada struck twice inside the first 10 overs to put India on the backfoot.

Anrich Nortje got his first international wicket as he dismissed Virat Kohli for 12, leaving India at 39 for three at one stage. 

Ajinkya Rahane, India's vice-captain, then joined Rohit Sharma in the middle and weathered the storm in the first session.

Rahane and Rohit then capitalised in the second session and put on 150-plus stand at Tea on Day 1.

Bad light and rain forced the officials to call off play with over 30 overs left in the day. India finished the opening day at 224 for three. Rohit Sharma is not out on 117 while Rahane, eyeing his 11th Test century, is batting on 83.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit brought up his 6th Test century in the third Test vs South Africa
  • India finished Day one at 224 for three in a rain-affected day
  • Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Breaks Shimron Hetmyer
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Breaks Shimron Hetmyer's Record Of Most Sixes In Test Series
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane Dominate South Africa To Put India On Top In 3rd Test
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane Dominate South Africa To Put India On Top In 3rd Test
Rohit Sharma Equals Sunil Gavaskar
Rohit Sharma Equals Sunil Gavaskar's Record With 3rd Ton Of Test Series vs South Africa
India vs South Africa 3rd Test: India Eye Clean Sweep To Extend World Test Championship Lead
India vs South Africa 3rd Test: India Eye Clean Sweep To Extend World Test Championship Lead
BCCI Trolled By Iceland Cricket For Sharing Rohit Sharma
BCCI Trolled By Iceland Cricket For Sharing Rohit Sharma's "Wonderful Highlights"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.