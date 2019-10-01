 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Rohit Sharma Has Fantastic Opportunity To Raise His Game In Test Cricket, Says Gautam Gambhir

Updated: 01 October 2019 23:23 IST

Gautam Gambhir believes that Rohit Sharma should make the most of the golden opportunity during the three-match series against South Africa starting in Vizag on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma has scored three hundreds in 27 Tests. © AFP

Rohit Sharma, who has been confirmed to open India's innings during the Test series against South Africa, got Gautam Gambhir's backing to do well in the role. The former India opener believes that Rohit Sharma has a golden opportunity and he should make the most of it during the three-match series starting in Vizag on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma, who has scored three hundreds in 27 Tests, is not considered a traditional Test player. Moreover, he was dismissed for a duck in the practice game against the visitors last week. However, Gambhir believes that there is no need to worry about as yet. "It is a fantastic opportunity for Rohit Sharma to announce himself as a Test opening batsman. I am not looking too deep into his two-ball duck in the practice game," Gambhir wrote in a column for Times of India.

"Besides, it will be disastrous to shuffle around Rohit if he doesn't succeed in this series. We should remember that he is a makeshift opening batsman. His success as an opening batsman in white-ball cricket can't guarantee equally good returns in Test matches," he added.

"Trust me, Rohit will have nerves but the Indian team's dressing room will have to ensure that these nerves don't get converted into self-doubt. I can tell you from experience that it is a terrible space to be in," Gambhir wrote.

Earlier, speaking during the pre-series press conference on Tuesday, India skipper Virat Kohli said that Rohit Sharma has been part of the system for long time and he should be given enough opportunities to perform.

"We have a Test championship to look forward to and Rohit's been in the Test setup for a long time, it's about providing him with the opportunity to really find his game and find that template that he really wants to in Test cricket," Kohli had said.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 1st Test
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma has been confirmed to open India's innings vs South Africa
  • Gautam Gambhir believes that Rohit Sharma has a golden opportunity
  • Rohit Sharma is not considered a traditional Test player
