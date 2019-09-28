Rohit Sharma, who is captaining India's Board President's XI, had a horrendous start as an opening batsman in red-ball cricket in Vizianagaram on Saturday. Rohit Sharma came out to open the innings with Mayank Agarwal but his stay at the crease lasted for just a couple of deliveries. Vernon Philander managed to get the edge of Rohit's bat as he returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. This dismissal could affect the right-hander's confidence ahead of the first Test, which starts from October 2 in Vizag.

After Rohit's dismal show with the bat in the practice match, fans started trolling the 32-year-old.

BomB Another 200 For Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/25qRQvGw6i — Trollvk_haters™ (@TrollvkH) September 28, 2019

Rohit Sharma fall 200 runs short from smashing a Double Century!#Betterthanrahul — Bhavya Shah (@BhavyaShah2612) September 28, 2019

Series hasn't even started, Rohit Sharma already scoring ducks. But likes post about Rahul for doing the same lol. Absolutely no shame.



Would like see faces of the likes of Ganguly, some self proclaimed experts and obviously, Rohit fans. — Sharique (@ShariqueAghaz) September 28, 2019

Don't know which is more funny - Rohit opening in tests and getting out on duck or Rohit opening in tests — Nitesh (@k_nitzz23) September 28, 2019

MSK Prasad, chief selector of India's men's senior cricket team, had earlier announced that Rohit will be tried at the top of the order after KL Rahul failed to make an impression with the bat against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma was part of the squad during India's tour of the West Indies but he did not get a look-in in the playing XI.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh had also opined that Rohit can be tried at the top of the order. Also, India vice-captain in Test cricket, Ajinkya Rahane, suggested that Rohit should be given more opportunities in Test cricket.

"I don't know yet whether Rohit will open the innings. If he does, I will be happy for him. I said in West Indies also, it is hard to see a special talent like Rohit sitting out," Rahane had said on Thursday.

India will face South Africa in a three-match Test series, the first Test will be played in Vizag while the remaining two Tests will be held in Pune and Ranchi.