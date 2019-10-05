Rohit Sharma produced a batting masterclass in Vizag as he became the first batsman to register 100 plus scores in his first Test as an opening batsman on Day 4. Rohit Sharma broke multiple records as he smashed the South Africa bowling attack to all parts of the ground on Saturday. Rohit, after scoring 176 runs in the first innings, went onto play a knock of 127 off 149 deliveries in the second innings. Rohit Sharma's innings helped India's lead to go past 300.

Average went past 100: Rohit Sharma, with his second hundred in Vizag, took his average past 100 in home Tests. Rohit had equalled Don Bradman's average of 98.22 at home in the longest format when he hit his fourth Test hundred on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma now has four centuries and six half-centuries in Tests in India.

Most sixes in a Test match: Rohit Sharma smashed 13 sixes against South Africa in Vizag. Rohit surpassed Wasim Akaram's long-standing record of 12 sixes in a Test match. Akram had hit 12 maximums against Zimbabwe back in 1996.

Centuries in both innings as an opener: Rohit Sharma became the only batsman in Test cricket's history to smash centuries in both innings in his first outing as an opener.

Stumped on both occasions: While the 32-year-old had an exceptional game with the bat, Rohit registered a record that he won't be proud of. Rohit Sharma was out stumped in both innings off Keshav Maharaj. He became the only Indian batsman to be dismissed stumped in both innings.