India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Rohit Sharma Becomes First India Opener To Score Century In Test, ODI, T20I Cricket

Updated: 02 October 2019 18:39 IST

Rohit Sharma is now the seventh batsman in the world to score a century in Tests, ODIs and T20Is as an opener.

Rohit Sharma assumed his new role in Test cricket with a stunning century. © PTI

Rohit Sharma assumed his new role in Test cricket with a stunning century on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Vizag on Wednesday. With his maiden century at the top of the order and fourth overall in the longest format, Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to score a century each, across formats, as an opener. Moreover, Rohit Sharma is now the seventh batsman in the world to score a century in Tests, ODIs and T20Is as an opener, after Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, and Tamim Iqbal.

Rohit, who is not a traditional Test batsman, was under a lot of pressure to perform in five-day cricket. Although he got a lot of backing from former India players and captain Virat Kohli, Rohit's performance in Test cricket has been under a lot of scrutiny lately. 

Rohit proved his naysayers wrong with a century that included five sixes and 12 fours. After the day's play was cut short by rain, Rohit fronted the media and said that the opening slot suits him in all the formats as he does not like to wait. 

"I think it suits my game," Rohit Sharma said. 

"Just wear the pads and go in to bat. I don't like the waiting game," he added. 

"You know the bowlers who are bowling with the new ball, so the game plan is easier for you... At number six, the ball is reversing, field placement is different and you need to keep all those things in mind."

As far as the match is concerned, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa. Rohit Sharma (115*) and Mayank Agarwal (84*) took the hosts to 202/0 at stumps on Day 1.

(With AFP Inputs)

India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 1st Test
