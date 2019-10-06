India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja Displays Incredible Reflexes In Return Catch To Dismiss Aiden Markram. Watch

Ravindra Jadeja put his incredible reflexes on display when he caught and bowled South Africa opener Aiden Markram on Day 5 of the first Test in Vizag on Sunday. After giving India an early breakthrough with the wicket of Dean Elgar before stumps on Saturday, Ravindra Jadeja impressed with three more wickets on the final day to derail South Africa's tough chase of 395. The 30-year-old left-arm spinner struck thrice in an over but missed a chance to claim his maiden hat-trick in international cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja removed Aiden Markram, Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj in the 27th over and left South Africa reeling at 117 for eight at Lunch.

Jadeja started the 27th over with an impressive one-handed return catch to send Markram packing for 39.

Before the dismissal of Markram, South Africa had lost five of their batsmen, including Elgar on Day 4. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami struck thrice for India, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Theunis de Bruyn to claim his record 350th Test wicket.

However, Jadeja's return catch sent the fans into a frenzy with photos and videos of his remarkable catch doing the rounds on social media.

That Jadeja caught and bowled is pretty ridiculous. He actually ended up making it look really easy but it's a hell of a grab. pic.twitter.com/G0lJwTHbol — Doc (@DocBrownCricket) October 6, 2019

Later in the same over, Jadeja trapped Philander and Maharaj in front of the stumps off successive deliveries, fourth and fifth, to dismiss them for ducks.

Virat Kohli's plan of playing two spinners along with fast bowlers Shami and Ishant Sharma worked well for India.

After opting to bat on Day 1, India rode on a double century by opener Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma's 176 to post 502 for seven.

Ashwin then led the bowling attack with seven wickets to help India bowl out South Africa for 431 despite centuries by Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock.

Rohit followed up his success on debut as opener in Test cricket with another century and helped India set a tough 395-run target for the visitors.