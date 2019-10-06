 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja Displays Incredible Reflexes In Return Catch To Dismiss Aiden Markram. Watch

Updated: 06 October 2019 13:05 IST

Ravindra Jadeja struck thrice in an over, removing Aiden Markram, Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj, but missed a chance to claim his maiden hat-trick in international cricket.

India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja Displays Incredible Reflexes In Return Catch To Dismiss Aiden Markram. Watch
Ravindra Jadeja claimed an impressive one-handed return catch to dismiss Aiden Markram. © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja put his incredible reflexes on display when he caught and bowled South Africa opener Aiden Markram on Day 5 of the first Test in Vizag on Sunday. After giving India an early breakthrough with the wicket of Dean Elgar before stumps on Saturday, Ravindra Jadeja impressed with three more wickets on the final day to derail South Africa's tough chase of 395. The 30-year-old left-arm spinner struck thrice in an over but missed a chance to claim his maiden hat-trick in international cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja removed Aiden Markram, Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj in the 27th over and left South Africa reeling at 117 for eight at Lunch.

Jadeja started the 27th over with an impressive one-handed return catch to send Markram packing for 39.

Before the dismissal of Markram, South Africa had lost five of their batsmen, including Elgar on Day 4. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami struck thrice for India, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Theunis de Bruyn to claim his record 350th Test wicket.

However, Jadeja's return catch sent the fans into a frenzy with photos and videos of his remarkable catch doing the rounds on social media.

Later in the same over, Jadeja trapped Philander and Maharaj in front of the stumps off successive deliveries, fourth and fifth, to dismiss them for ducks.

Virat Kohli's plan of playing two spinners along with fast bowlers Shami and Ishant Sharma worked well for India.

After opting to bat on Day 1, India rode on a double century by opener Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma's 176 to post 502 for seven.

Ashwin then led the bowling attack with seven wickets to help India bowl out South Africa for 431 despite centuries by Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock.

Rohit followed up his success on debut as opener in Test cricket with another century and helped India set a tough 395-run target for the visitors.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 1st Test
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan
India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami Ends Dane Piedt
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami Ends Dane Piedt's Resistance, India 1 Wicket Away
India vs South Africa: Vernon Philander Says South Africa Still "Within A Shot" Of Winning Against India
India vs South Africa: Vernon Philander Says South Africa Still "Within A Shot" Of Winning Against India
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Abuses Cheteshwar Pujara, Reminds Ben Stokes Of Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Abuses Cheteshwar Pujara, Reminds Ben Stokes Of Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Shines At Top To Put India In Control Of 1st Test
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Shines At Top To Put India In Control Of 1st Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.