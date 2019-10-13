 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Ravi Shastri's "Titanic" Pose In ICC Tweet Inspires Meme Fest On Twitter

Updated: 13 October 2019 12:13 IST

While some fans morphed Ravi Shastri's image to make it a scene from the film 'Titanic', others came up with unconventional ways to troll the Team India head coach.

Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri was retained as Team India head coach in August. © Twitter

Ravi Shastri became a target of social media trolls after users likened his pose, in a picture tweeted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday to that of Jack -- the lead character played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film 'Titanic'. Team India head coach Ravi Shastri looked to be stretching his arms during a practice session. The ICC tweeted the picture and asked its followers to "caption this". The picture inspired a meme fest on Twitter, ranging from photoshopped images to jokes on Ravi Shastri's lifestyle, which has been a subject of scrutiny for social media trolls time and again.

While some fans morphed the image to make it a scene from the film 'Titanic', others came up with unconventional ways to troll Shastri.

In August, Shastri was retained as Team India head coach for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

This is Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

Under the coaching of Shastri, India registered a clean sweep over the West Indies in all formats, following which a three-match T20 International series against South Africa ended in a 1-1 draw at home.

India are 1-0 up in the ongoing three-match Test series against South Africa. The second Test is underway in Pune and India are eyeing a record 11th successive Test series win at home.

The Virat Kohli-led side also tops the ICC Test Championship points table by a huge margin. India have 160 points at the top, thanks to a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies and a 203-run victory in the first Test against South Africa in Vizag. Second-ranked New Zealand have just 60 points to their name from the ICC Test Championship so far.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ravi Shastri India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 2nd Test
