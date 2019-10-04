Ravichandran Ashwin was the star with the ball for India as he claimed his 27th five-wicket haul in Test cricket in Vizag on Friday. India finished the day in a commanding position as South Africa finished Day 3 at 385 for 8, trailing India by 118 runs at stumps. R Ashwin had picked up two wickets late on Day 2 and added three more wickets to his tally on Friday. After the day's play, Ashwin addressed the media where he was asked why he stopped watching cricket when he was not included in the Indian Test squad. The off-spinner came up with a cheeky reply and said that he has "two kids at home now."

"For starters, I have two kids who don't sleep that well at nights. Jokes apart, I felt like everytime I watch the game on TV, I felt like I wanted to play the game and I was missing out. It is very natural, everybody goes through it," Ashwin said.

The 33-year-old further added that he tried reading books while he was away from cricket.

"I generally tried to do a few other things in my life as well. Books and a bit of archaeology stuff, I enjoyed," Ashwin added.

Ashwin, who was playing his first Test match since December, 2018, said that there is nothing like taking a five-wicket haul for India.

"I am elated to be back. There is nothing like picking up a five-wicket haul for your country. This place is very special for me but I enjoyed a five-wicket haul for Nottingham too. One is not too lesser than the other," Ashwin said.

The off-spinner was away from cricket for over nine months and Ashwin admitted that staying away from action was a tough task.

"To stay away from cricket itself was very tough for me. In order to substitute, I played whatever games I got. I tried and made opportunity for myself to go and play some county cricket (for Nottinghamshire). I tried and played the TNPL as much as I could, played some league cricket in Chennai," Ashwin added.

In the match, Ravindra Jadeja entered the record books as he became the quickest left-arm bowler to take 200 Test wickets. Dean Elgar became Jadeja's 200th victim in the longest format.

Jadeja achieved the feat in 44 Tests and in the process he overtook the likes of Rangana Herath (47 Tests) Mitchell Johnson (49 Tests) and Wasim Akram (51 matches).

(With PTI inputs)