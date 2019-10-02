 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: India Join Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan In 1st Test Against South Africa, Fans Laud Initiative

Updated: 02 October 2019 12:31 IST

India took on South Africa in the 1st Test of the three-match series at Vizag on Wednesday as the country celebrated Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: India Join Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan In 1st Test Against South Africa, Fans Laud Initiative
Players supported the campaign with a Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan sticker on their jerseys. © Twitter

India joined the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which marked as Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, during the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa in Vizag on Wednesday. "#TeamIndia joins the #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan again as the sanitation revolution completes 5 years on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. #GandhiJayanti #SwachhBharat," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) captioned an image of Team India players on Twitter. India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Players were seen supporting the campaign with a Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan sticker on their jerseys. Fans heaped praise on the Indian team and lauded the initiative.

"No brainer, going to bat. Looks a good wicket. Will play well for the first couple of days. Nature of the pitch is that it'll get slower after that," Virat Kohli said at the toss.

Limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma opened the innings for the first time in his career, along with Mayank Agarwal.

Calling it a "great opportunity" for Rohit, the Indian skipper said: "He's excited to get the role clarity. It's a new opportunity for him."

Besides Rohit Sharma, experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha will be in focus as he makes his return to international cricket after a long time. He last played for India in January 2018.

"According to me, Saha is the best keeper in the world. We were waiting for the right moment to bring him back. They had more experienced players back then. It's going to be a hard grind for sure," Kohli added.

Rohit impressed at the opening slot as he smashed his 11th half-century in Test cricket. He was 52 runs off 84 balls, including five boundaries and two sixes, as India were 91/0 at lunch on the opening day.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 1st Test
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India joined the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti
  • The day marked as Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
  • Players supported the campaign with a sticker on their jerseys
Related Articles
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal Fifties Put India On Top In Vizag
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal Fifties Put India On Top In Vizag
Rohit Sharma Has Fantastic Opportunity To Raise His Game In Test Cricket, Says Gautam Gambhir
Rohit Sharma Has Fantastic Opportunity To Raise His Game In Test Cricket, Says Gautam Gambhir
India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin "An Integral Part Of Indian Team", Says Sachin Tendulkar
India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin "An Integral Part Of Indian Team", Says Sachin Tendulkar
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Co. "Ready To Rock And Roll" In 1st Test Against South Africa
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Co. "Ready To Rock And Roll" In 1st Test Against South Africa
South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis Banks On Amol Muzumdar
South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis Banks On Amol Muzumdar's "Local Knowledge" Ahead Of India Tests
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.