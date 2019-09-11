 
India vs South Africa, 2019

Watch: Krunal Pandya "Gets Into The Groove" Ahead Of South Africa Series

Updated: 11 September 2019 10:22 IST

India will host South Africa for a three-match T20 International series, starting on Sunday in Dharamsala.

Krunal Pandya was bestowed with the Man Of The Series award in India's win in the West Indies. © Twitter

Krunal Pandya, the all-rounder who was bestowed with the Man Of The Series award in India's 3-0 clean sweep against the West Indies, issued a warning to his rivals with some hard-hitting shots in the nets ahead of the South Africa series, starting on Sunday. "Getting into the groove," Krunal Pandya captioned the 56-second-long video, which showcased some of the impressive shots by the left-handed batsman. En route to the ICC T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia in 2020, India registered a whitewash against the West Indies and will now host South Africa for a three-match T20 International series.

The first T20I of the three-match series will be played in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Krunal will be joined by his younger brother Hardik Pandya, who was rested for the West Indies tour. He was given time to treat his minor niggles as part of the workload management programme.

Earlier, Pandya had also posted a video of his net session, during which he hit the ball to all parts of the ground.

The 25-year-old even played MS Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot during his time in the nets.

"Solid session in the nets today. Can't wait to join up with the boys," Pandya tweeted.

While all-rounder Hardik made a return to the side, Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah were not included in the 15-man India squad for the home series against South Africa.

According to PTI, it couldn't be ascertained whether the selectors spoke to Dhoni about his availability for the South Africa T20Is.

Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed have been included as the specialist fast bowlers.

