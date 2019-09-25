KL Rahul is going through a rough patch in his playing career. After failing to impress in India's tour to the West Indies, KL Rahul was not picked in the playing XI during the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa at home. Amid all this, KL Rahul posted a picture on Twitter, undergoing Cryogenic Therapy and captioned it, "Chilling (literally)," which did not go well among his fans. One of the fans said, "Bhai batting bhi kr lia kro chilling krte reh jaoge warna".

While another fan tweeted, "Tu yahi kar ,tumse kuch na ho paega".

Check out the hilarious reactions from the fans here:

Hahaha...first tell him to grab his position — Avinash (@Avinash18765432) September 23, 2019

Bhai batting bhi kr lia kro chilling krte reh jaoge warna ... — sk singh.. (@sksahil98750) September 23, 2019

chilling to sahi thoda sa kheling vi kr lo — Deepak Maurya (@DeepakMauryaPu) September 24, 2019

Vai apne khel pey bhi diyan do — Mintu Paul (@MintuPa07010223) September 23, 2019

Indian is doing performance or not !!! We getting heavy performance from this guy not on field — (@arunstepuparun) September 23, 2019

That's what you are meant to do. No runs under your belt, still part of the team, how do you manage man - share the secret sauce..... Better if you spend more time on practice, than posing and posting pictures. — Ravi Shanker Singh (@Braj18) September 24, 2019

Bhai Isliye tera khoon nhi khoul raha — The Houshikalakar (@D_Houshikalakar) September 24, 2019

KL Rahul's last half-century came against Bangladesh in the World Cup 2019. He also scored a century against Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2019. However, following the marquee tournament, there has been a remarkable slump in KL Rahul's form.

The 27-year-old also failed to find a place in India's Test squad for the home series against South Africa, starting from October 2.

KL Rahul has the experience of 36 Tests, 23 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 28 T20Is to his name. He has 3,609 international runs to his name and holds a decent average in all three formats.

India will next host South Africa in a three match Test series. The series opener will be played in Visakhapatnam with the final two matches slated to take place in Pune and Ranchi respectively.