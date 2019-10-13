 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj Ruled Out Of Third Test vs India, George Linde To Replace Him

Updated: 13 October 2019 18:27 IST

Debutant George Linde will replace Keshav Maharaj in South Africa's playing XI in Ranchi Test.

India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj Ruled Out Of Third Test vs India, George Linde To Replace Him
Keshav Maharaj sustained a shoulder injury. © Twitter

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out the third Test against India with debutant George Linde named as his replacement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced in a statement on Sunday. Keshav Maharaj sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during Day Two of the Pune Test. Keshav Maharaj scored a maiden Test half-century on Day Three with the shoulder strapped. According to a statement by the country's cricket board, "A reassessment ahead the start of play this morning along with MRI results revealed that he will not be fit to bowl in time to play in the final Test match".

"An MRI showed that Keshav has sustained an injury to a muscle in his right shoulder which was strapped in order for him to bat yesterday. He was reassessed this morning particularly with regards to bowling and showed significant discomfort during bowling," Team doctor Ramjee Hashendra said.

"Based on this morning's assessment and the findings of the MRI, the medical team feels that he will not be fit in time for the next Test match in six days' time. The nature and extent of the injury would mean that he will probably return to play in 14 to 21 days based on his progress during the rehabilitation phase," he added.

The 29-year-old had picked up six wickets from the first-two Test against India.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Keshav Maharaj Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Debutant George Linde will replace Keshav Maharaj in Ranchi Test
  • Maharaj sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding in Pune
  • The 29-year-old had picked up six wickets from the first-two Tests
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Ego Takes A Hit When Lower Order Performs Better With Bat, Says Temba Bavuma
India vs South Africa: Ego Takes A Hit When Lower Order Performs Better With Bat, Says Temba Bavuma
India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj Talks About Shoulder Injury After Leading South Africa
India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj Talks About Shoulder Injury After Leading South Africa's Fightback
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: India Take 326-Run Lead Despite Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander Heroics On Day 3
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: India Take 326-Run Lead Despite Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander Heroics On Day 3
India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj Wants To Emulate Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja
India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj Wants To Emulate Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja
2nd Test: South Africa Bounce Back With Keshav Maharaj
2nd Test: South Africa Bounce Back With Keshav Maharaj's Eight-For
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 13 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.