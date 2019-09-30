 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Jasprit Bumrah To Leave For UK To Seek Specialists' Opinion On Stress Fracture

Updated: 30 September 2019 22:06 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out for a minimum duration of two months due to lower back stress fracture.

Jasprit Bumrah To Leave For UK To Seek Specialists
Jasprit Bumrah has been replaced by Umesh Yadav for the three-Test series vs South Africa. © Twitter

Injured India speedster Jasprit Bumrah will be off to the United Kingdom to seek opinion on his lower back stress fracture from multiple specialists. Bumrah has been ruled out for a minimum period of two months starting from the South Africa Test series till the end of Bangladesh series, his first major injury break in his three and half year international career. Umesh Yadav has replaced him in the Indian Test squad for the series against South Africa. "The BCCI is sending Bumrah to London for further treatment on his stress fracture. The NCA head physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik will be accompanying him. The BCCI has fixed appointments with three different specialists to get multiple opinion," a senior Board functionary told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Bumrah is expected to leave on October 6th or 7th and would be there in the UK for about a week. As per the opinion of the three doctors, the next course of action will be decided upon. We have taken appointments from the best in the business when it comes to stress fractures," the official said.

Recently, senior speedster Ashish Nehra told PTI that in case of stress fracture, it is difficult to set a time-frame for comebacks as it "can vary" from player to player.

"It might be the case of Jasprit feeling good after just two months and he may not feel good even after six months. It is such an injury where you don't have any medication save proper rest and then an intense rehabilitation programme. Only a player can say when he is match-ready," Nehra had said on Sunday.

Bumrah's absence will be a big miss for India in the upcoming World Test Championship matches where they would be gunning for full points against both South Africa and Bangladesh.

The 25-year-old has been India's premier bowler for the past two years, taking 62 wickets in 12 Tests and 103 ODI wickets in the 58 ODIs. He also has 51 T20 International scalps in 42 games.

The slinger is expected to play a big part in India's World T20 campaign in Australia next year and it remains to be seen when he makes a competitive comeback.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Ashish Nehra Ashish Nehra India India Cricket Team Cricket India vs South Africa, 2019
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah will be off to the UK to seek specialists' opinion
  • Bumrah has been ruled out for a minimum period of two months
  • Bumrah is set to miss Test series against South Africa and Bangladesh
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah Will Come Back Stronger From Injury: Ashish Nehra
Jasprit Bumrah Will Come Back Stronger From Injury: Ashish Nehra
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma In Focus As South Africa Face Board President
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma In Focus As South Africa Face Board President's XI In Warm-Up Match
India vs South Africa: Injured Jasprit Bumrah Aims At "Comeback That
India vs South Africa: Injured Jasprit Bumrah Aims At "Comeback That's Stronger Than Setback"
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Test Series vs South Africa, Umesh Yadav Named Replacement
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Test Series vs South Africa, Umesh Yadav Named Replacement
Jasprit Bumrah Reveals His "Best Moment" In Test Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah Reveals His "Best Moment" In Test Cricket
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.