India vs South Africa, 2019

Indian Test Squad For South Africa Series Announced, Shubman Gill Replaces KL Rahul

Updated: 12 September 2019 17:39 IST
BCCI announced 15-man squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Virat Kohli will lead the team against South Africa in the Test series. © AFP

The Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the 15-member Test squad for the three-match series against South Africa. After a poor show in the recently-concluded series against the West Indies, opening batsman, KL Rahul has been dropped from the team and the selectors have included young Shubman Gill in the squad. India are currently on top of the points table in the Test World Championship with 120 points. "We want to give Rohit Sharma an opportunity to open the innings in Tests," Chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad said. 

Fast bowler, Umesh Yadav, who was in the squad for the recent West Indies tour, was also dropped. 

Rohit will captain the Board President's XI, which will take on the South Africans in a three-day tour match in Vizianagaram from September 26.

The 20-year-old Gill's inclusion was on expected lines after he top-scored for India A in the tour of West Indies and was adjudged man of the series. He became the youngest Indian to score a first-class double hundred during the series. His exclusion from the senior team for the tour of the West Indies last month was widely criticised. 

India's squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Shubman Gill India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • The BCCI announced 15-member squad for the Test series vs South Africa
  • KL Rahul has been dropped after poor show against the West Indies
  • Shubman Gill has been included in the squad for Test series
