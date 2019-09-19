 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

South Africa vs India: India Not Unbeatable, Says South Africa's Temba Bavuma After 2nd T20I

Updated: 19 September 2019 11:53 IST

India chased down the target of 150 with an over to spare in Mohali against South Africa in the second T20I.

Temba Bavuma scored 49 runs on his T20 International debut. © AFP

India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in Mohali on Wednesday to go 1-0 up in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. At one stage South Africa were looking set for a big total but the visitors failed to capitalise on the good start and ended up with just 149 for five in their 20 overs. India, riding on Virat Kohli's 22nd T20I fifty chased down the target in the 19th over. After the match, Temba Bavuma addressed the media and said that India are not "unbeatable".

"They are formidable but not unbeatable. It was just one phase with the bat where we let ourselves down and a quality side like India made us pay," Bavuma said.

Bavuma further added that capitalising on the opportunities in future can help them turn the result in their favour.

"There will always be moments in the game which we can win and it is about being aware of those moments and making sure we are in the right mental space to win those moments," said Bavuma.

India bowled well at the back end to restrict South African batsmen from scoring freely and that eventually made the difference in the match.

"The first 10-12 overs we played really well. I think we could not really get going after a good start and lost the game between 12th to the 15th over," Bavuma added.

"When David came in the 13th over, we were in a strong position, 180 seemed very much gettable at the halfway stage. I was not really able to get that momentum and others as well. I don't think we were completely outplayed," Bavuma said.

It is a new look South African team and in the absence of a few players, including skipper Faf du Plessis, Bavuma got the opportunity to play his maiden T20 international alongside Anrich Nortje and Bjorn Fortuin.

Playing his first limited-overs game for South Africa in almost two years, Bavuma made it count.

"It was good to be out there. Facing the white ball again. It has been a while. It was a pleasing effort but did not do much to the result of the game. Last (domestic) season was a big season for me in white ball cricket. There were not many Tests and that allowed me to play white ball cricket," said Bavuma.

"I got the opportunity to come back to the national fold. It helped me understand what my game plan is in white ball cricket," he explained.

Is it tougher to make a T20 debut when one is being branded a red-ball specialist, like Bavuma?

"I don't see myself as a selfish person. I always put the team first. If you look at the way that I got out it showed I put the team first. It could be challenging for some others who know they will get only limited opportunities at the international level but not for me," he said.

The game saw two brilliant catches from Virat Kohli and David Miller.

Bavuma picked Miller's spectacular catch of Shikhar Dhawan at long-on over the one taken by Kohli to dismiss de Kock.

"I would be biased here but Miller's catch was phenomenal. I thought it was six but he managed to hold on to it," said Bavuma.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Temba Bavuma India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the second T20I
  • Temba Bavuma scored 49 runs on his T20I debut
  • India and South Africa will lock horns in Bengaluru for the final T20I
