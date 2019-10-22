 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: India Decimate Woeful South Africa In 3rd Test To Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

Updated: 22 October 2019 12:48 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma's double century and some fiery bowling by the fast bowlers helped India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs.

India vs South Africa: India Decimate Woeful South Africa In 3rd Test To Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash
India wrapped up the third and final Test match against South Africa in four days. © AFP

India put on a dominating performance in the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. India's 497/9 proved to be too much for South Africa, even over two innings as they were knocked over for 162 and then 133. The victory sees India maintain their perfect record in the World Test Championship, with five wins out of as many matches. They are on top of the table with 240 points, comfortably ahead of second-placed New Zealand.

South Africa made a bright start to the match with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje reducing India to 39/3. But then Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane put on a massive 267-run stand to take the game away from South Africa.

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden Test double century, in what has been a brilliant series for him. He played as an opener for the first time in the longest format of the game and got twin centuries in the first match and then followed it up with his masterclass in Ranchi. Despite his failure in the second Test in Pune, he finished as the top scorer in the series with 529 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane scored his 11th Test ton and his first at home since October 2016.

South Africa were tamed for 162 in their first innings, with only Zubayr Hamza and Temba Bavuma putting up a fight for the Proteas. Their second innings was no different as India bowled them out for a paltry 133.

It was the pacers who shone for India in this match with the ball. Umesh Yadav picked up figures of 3-40 and 2-35 while Mohammed Shami's numbers read 2-22 and 3-10.

Shahbaz Nadeem, making his India Test debut at his home ground, picked up two wickets in each innings.

India had already sealed the series with their win in Pune, making it a record 11th consecutive Test series win at home.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav Umesh Yadav Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs
  • Rohit Sharma scored 212 for India while Ajinkya Rahane scored 115
  • Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav got 5 wickets each in the match
Related Articles
"We Believe We Can Win Anywhere": Virat Kohli
"We Believe We Can Win Anywhere": Virat Kohli's Emphatic Statement After Series Whitewash
Ravi Shastri Says "To Hell With The Pitches" After India Sweep Test Series Against South Africa
Ravi Shastri Says "To Hell With The Pitches" After India Sweep Test Series Against South Africa
India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Thrash South Africa In 3rd Test To Clean Sweep 3-Match Series
India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Thrash South Africa In 3rd Test To Clean Sweep 3-Match Series
India vs South Africa: Zubayr Hamza Blames Mental Preparation For Poor Show In Test Series
India vs South Africa: Zubayr Hamza Blames Mental Preparation For Poor Show In Test Series
"CSA Should Take Responsibility": Ex-Player Slams Cricket Board For Dismal Performance Against India
"CSA Should Take Responsibility": Ex-Player Slams Cricket Board For Dismal Performance Against India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.