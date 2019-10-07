 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Has Much Better Technique Than Virender Sehwag, Says Shoaib Akhtar

Updated: 07 October 2019 15:30 IST

Rohit Sharma stamped his authority on the opening slot in the longest format with the help of successive centuries in both the innings of the first Test against South Africa in Vizag.

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Has Much Better Technique Than Virender Sehwag, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Rohit Sharma was batting at the top of the order for the first time in his Test career. © AFP

Rohit Sharma's performance as a Test opener garnered praise from former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who went on to compare him with former India opener Virender Sehwag. Limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma stamped his authority on the opening slot in the longest format as well with the help of successive centuries in both the innings of the first Test against South Africa in Vizag. Drawing parallels with Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar spoke on Rohit Sharma's opening knock on his YouTube channel, saying: "Rohit Sharma has a much better technique than Virender Sehwag. Sehwag just had a will and aggressive mindset to hit shots all across the park."

"He (Rohit Sharma) has got great timing, a variety of shots and elegance. Earlier, he had less passion for Tests as he wanted to be a specialist batsman for all different formats. Now you an see when Rohit put this thought out of his mind, he scored a century," Akhtar added.

Rohit, batting at the top of the order for the first time in his Test career, scored 176 and 127 runs in successive innings of the first Test that concluded on Sunday.

Akhtar said he had realised Rohit's true potential back in 2013 and hence, had given him a special name.

"I had asked Rohit to add a G, for Great, before his name and play with a mindset that he is the best batsman in India," Akhtar said.

India defeated South Africa by 203 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series and consolidate their position at the top of the ICC Test Championship points table.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Shoaib Akhtar India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Reveals The Secret Behind Mohammed Shami
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Reveals The Secret Behind Mohammed Shami's Success
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Thanks "Coach, Captain" After Batting Heroics In Vizag
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Thanks "Coach, Captain" After Batting Heroics In Vizag
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Praises "Outstanding" Rohit Sharma After Vizag Test Win
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Praises "Outstanding" Rohit Sharma After Vizag Test Win
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin Shine On Test Return As India Outclass South Africa
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin Shine On Test Return As India Outclass South Africa
India vs South Africa 1st Match Records Most Sixes In A Test Match Ever
India vs South Africa 1st Match Records Most Sixes In A Test Match Ever
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.