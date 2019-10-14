 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Hilarious Rishabh Pant Memes Flood Twitter After Wriddhiman Saha's Pune Heroics

Updated: 14 October 2019 13:29 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Wriddhiman Saha had a great outing behind the stumps in the 2nd Test against South Africa, putting his credentials on a high and leading to obvious comparisons with Rishabh Pant.

India vs South Africa: Hilarious Rishabh Pant Memes Flood Twitter After Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha put on an exhibition behind the stumps for India in the 2nd Test. © AFP

Wriddhiman Saha's stock soared to heights never seen before following his superlative performance in the India vs South Africa second Test that ended in Pune on Sunday. Saha was nothing short of exceptional behind the stumps as India ran riot to set a new Test record of most consecutive series wins at home. Before the start of the India vs South Africa Test series, India captain Virat Kohli had made a massive claim, saying that for him Wriddhiman Saha "is the best keeper in the world". Saha repaid the faith shown in him by Virat Kohli, putting on an exhibition in the second Test by taking some brilliant catches.

As Saha's stocks rise, one player who will be feeling the heat would be Rishabh Pant.

Sanju Samson blasted a double-century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, also staking his claim in the limited overs side, and with Saha doing a stunning job in Tests, Rishabh Pant could find himself cooling his heels on the sidelines in international cricket.

Following Saha's exceptional showing as a wicketkeeper in the Pune Test, fans decided to poke some fun at Pant and posted some hilarious memes.

While Saha was one of India's standout performers in the Pune Test, it was the overall performance of the team that saw the hosts decimate South Africa by an innings and 137 runs to clinch a record 11th-straight series triumph at home.

South Africa were dismissed for 189 after following-on in the final session of day four in Pune, as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The win also consolidated India's number-one position in the world Test championship with 200 points.

Skipper Virat Kohli set up the win with his unbeaten 254 -- a record seventh double-century for the star batsman -- in India's 601 for five declared.

The final India vs South Africa Test will be played in Ranchi, starting October 19.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Fans troll Rishabh Pant on Twitter after Saha's brilliant performance
  • Fans poked fun at Pant by posting some funny memes on Twitter
  • India beat South Africa in the second Test to clinch the 3-match series
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Co. "Ready To Rock And Roll" In 1st Test Against South Africa
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Co. "Ready To Rock And Roll" In 1st Test Against South Africa
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Calls Wriddhiman Saha
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Calls Wriddhiman Saha 'World's Best Keeper' As Rishabh Pant Is Axed For 1st Test
"Don
"Don't Love Boys That Much": Shikhar Dhawan's Funny Response On His Viral Picture With Rishabh Pant
Sania Mirza Hilariously Trolls Yuvraj Singh For His New "Chikna Chamela" Look
Sania Mirza Hilariously Trolls Yuvraj Singh For His New "Chikna Chamela" Look
"Am I There Only To Play Tabla?": Ravi Shastri Reacts On "Rap On The Knuckles" Remark On Rishabh Pant
"Am I There Only To Play Tabla?": Ravi Shastri Reacts On "Rap On The Knuckles" Remark On Rishabh Pant
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 13 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.