Wriddhiman Saha's stock soared to heights never seen before following his superlative performance in the India vs South Africa second Test that ended in Pune on Sunday . Saha was nothing short of exceptional behind the stumps as India ran riot to set a new Test record of most consecutive series wins at home. Before the start of the India vs South Africa Test series, India captain Virat Kohli had made a massive claim, saying that for him Wriddhiman Saha "is the best keeper in the world" . Saha repaid the faith shown in him by Virat Kohli, putting on an exhibition in the second Test by taking some brilliant catches.

As Saha's stocks rise, one player who will be feeling the heat would be Rishabh Pant.

Sanju Samson blasted a double-century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, also staking his claim in the limited overs side, and with Saha doing a stunning job in Tests, Rishabh Pant could find himself cooling his heels on the sidelines in international cricket.

Following Saha's exceptional showing as a wicketkeeper in the Pune Test, fans decided to poke some fun at Pant and posted some hilarious memes.

While Saha was one of India's standout performers in the Pune Test, it was the overall performance of the team that saw the hosts decimate South Africa by an innings and 137 runs to clinch a record 11th-straight series triumph at home.

South Africa were dismissed for 189 after following-on in the final session of day four in Pune, as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The win also consolidated India's number-one position in the world Test championship with 200 points.

Skipper Virat Kohli set up the win with his unbeaten 254 -- a record seventh double-century for the star batsman -- in India's 601 for five declared.

The final India vs South Africa Test will be played in Ranchi, starting October 19.