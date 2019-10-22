 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Thrash South Africa In 3rd Test To Clean Sweep 3-Match Series

Updated:22 October 2019 10:01 IST
IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: India won by an innings and 202 runs to wrap up a clean sweep of the 3-match series.

Ind vs SA Highlights: Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav starred for India with the ball. © AFP

India wrapped up a 3-0 series whitewash as South Africa were bowled out for 133 in the second innings in the third Test in Ranchi. After India posted a mammoth 497/9 on the scoreboard thanks to Rohit Sharma's double century and Ajinkya Rahane's ton, South Africa folded for 162 in the first innings and Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on. South Africa were close to suffering the ignominy of being bowled out twice in one day, but survived yesterday's onslaught from the Indian bowlers by the skin of their teeth. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been the stars with the ball for India in this Test match. Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem, who took 2-22 in the first innings, picked up the wickets of Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi off consecutive deliveries in his first over of the day to secure the win for India in double quick time on Day 4. (SCORECARD)

Highlights Between India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match Day 4, Straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi:

  • 09:51 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    That will be all from us!

    Thank you for joining us, although for a short time, today for the end of this series. It has been excellent cricket from India. Next up for the Men in Blue, Bangladesh next month. Hope you join us for all the action then!
  • 09:48 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    The World Test Championship

    The series clean-sweep means India maintain their perfect record in the World Test Championship with 240 points
  • 09:46 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    India win series 3-0!

    That is a clean sweep of the series and India will be very happy with their performance. They have thoroughly dominated South Africa, with both bat and ball. South Africa will have a lot to ponder after that dismal showing.
  • 09:40 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    Nadeem to Ngidi, OUT

    And that's the series for India!
  • 09:38 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    Nadeem to de Bruyn, OUT!

    Shahbaz Nadeem strikes! Low and spinning away, de Bruyn has a swipe at it and gets an inside edge and Saha makes no mistake. Theunis de Bruyn departs for 30. India one wicket away from glory now
  • 09:36 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    Shahbaz Nadeem from the other end

    The local lad will get a chance to add to his two wickets from the first innings
  • 09:35 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    Shami to Nortje, no run

    Super ball from Shami. Length ball, just outside off, and it flies past Nortje's defensive prod
  • 09:35 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    Shami to Nortje, no run

    Short ball from Shami and Nortje manages to hop and defend. With short leg in place, he manages to keep it down safely
  • 09:32 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    First run of the day

    And it's leg byes off Theunis de Bruyn
  • 09:31 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    Shami to start things off

    Mohammed Shami, who has picked up three wickets in this innings, will start the bowling for India
  • 09:30 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    Wriddhiman Saha is back!

    Rishabh Pant came in for Saha for a bit on Day 3 after the latter pulled out with an injury. But Saha is back behind the stumps today
  • 09:19 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to Day 4 of the third India vs South Africa Test match in Ranchi. It is likely to be final day of the match - and the series - with India just two wickets away from victory. South Africa still trail India by 203 runs.
