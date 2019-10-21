 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Indian Bowlers Look To Hammer Home Advantage

Updated:21 October 2019 09:06 IST

IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: With South Africa already two wickets down at the end of Day 2, the Indian bowlers will be looking to wrap things up quickly.

Ind Vs SA Cricket Score: Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav gave India early wickets. © AFP

After India posted a mammoth 497 in the first innings, they dealt early blows to South Africa, removing openers Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock in the first two overs. South Africa once again find themselves looking up at a massive first innings total while having lost early wickets. Zubayr Hamza, playing his first match of the series, will occupy the crease along with captain Faf du Plessis when South Africa walk in to bat on Day 3. For India, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will look to get more gains with the new ball. Their blistering start towards the end of Day 2 was cut short due to bad light but the early wickets would encourage them to go out and cause more damage. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match Day 3, Straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi:

  • 09:06 (IST)Oct 21, 2019

    Covers are off

    Live visuals show that the covers are off but reports are in that it is a gloomy day in Ranchi.
  • 09:00 (IST)Oct 21, 2019

    Hello and welcome to Day 3!

    After India heavily dominated Day 2, will South Africa have an answer or keep faltering? Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami will be rearing to go after their early wickets yesterday. All in all, it should be an exciting day of Test cricket
