After India posted a mammoth 497 in the first innings, they dealt early blows to South Africa, removing openers Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock in the first two overs. South Africa once again find themselves looking up at a massive first innings total while having lost early wickets. Zubayr Hamza, playing his first match of the series, will occupy the crease along with captain Faf du Plessis when South Africa walk in to bat on Day 3. For India, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will look to get more gains with the new ball. Their blistering start towards the end of Day 2 was cut short due to bad light but the early wickets would encourage them to go out and cause more damage. (LIVE SCORECARD)