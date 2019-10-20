 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane Cruise As India Continue To Dominate

Updated:20 October 2019 10:47 IST
IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, who put up an unbeaten 185-run stand on Day 1, will look to carry on piling on the misery against South Africa.

Ind vs SA Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have put up a strong partnership. © AFP

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will look to continue their domination of South Africa bowlers on the second day of the third Test in Ranchi. The two put up a 185-run stand on Saturday but their momentum was ended as play was called off due to bad light soon after the third session started. Rohit Sharma scored his sixth Test century while Ajinkya Rahane ended the day unbeaten at 83. The Mumbai duo's stand wiped out the early advantage created by South Africa's pacers on Day 1. Kagiso Rabada claimed the scalps of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara while Anrich Nortje got the big wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match Day 2, Straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi:

  • 10:47 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Back-to-back boundaries!

    Rahane goes inside-out this time, and gets another boundary. Brilliant batting
  • 10:46 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    300 up for India!

    Rahane skips down the track to Piedt again and launches this over the infield for a boundary
  • 10:45 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Piedt to Rohit, 4 runs

    Rohit Sharma picks the line beautifully and smashes this inside-out through the covers
  • 10:42 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Piedt to Rahane, MISSED STUMPING!

    Piedt had Rahane beat as he skipped down the track again, but Klaasen could not hold on to the ball. Big miss for South Africa, who have failed in creating too many opportunities
  • 10:39 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Piedt to Rahane, 4 runs

    Ooh what a shot! Piedt tosses this up and Rahane skips down the track to send it flying over the hapless bowler's head. The boundary brings up the 250-run partnership for the Mumbai duo
  • 10:38 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Piedt resumes

    Piedt resumes after the drinks break
  • 10:30 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Linde to Rohit, 1 run

    Rohit drives a full delivery through covers but there is a fielder in the deep
  • 10:28 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Piedt to Rohit, 4 runs

    Oooh, cheeky! Rohit goes for the reverse paddle and again targets that empty third man region
  • 10:27 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Piedt into the attack

    Rohit Sharma will be gearing up for this! He has smashed Dane Piedt all over the park this series
  • 10:23 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Linde to Rohit, 1 run

    Rohit Sharma skips down the track and pushes it down to mid-on for a single and he reaches the 150-mark. This is his third 150+ score in Test cricket and his second in this series!
  • 10:22 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Time for some spin

    George Linde into the attack
  • 10:21 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Nortje to Rohit, 1 run

    Rohit pulls this away but there is a fielder at deep square leg to stop the boundary and Rohit will have to wait for his 150
  • 10:18 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Nortje to Rohit, 4 runs

    Wide from Nortje and Rohit flays it to the third man boundary. Too easy
  • 10:17 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    CENTURY FOR RAHANE!

    Rahane scrambles for a single and Ajinkya Rahane has his 11th Test century! What a fantastic knock this has been.

    This is his first Test century in India since 2016, so he would have enjoyed that.
  • 10:15 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Ngidi tto Rahane, 1 run

    Rahane moves to 99 and will retain the strike. Fourteen runs off that over
  • 10:14 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Ngidi to Rohit, 4 runs

    Wide delivery and with no deep third man there, Rohit just dabs it through the gap for the third boundary of the over
  • 10:13 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Ngidi to Rohit, 4 runs

    Length ball outside off and Rohit Sharma just stands and delivers a magnificent cover drive
  • 10:11 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Ngidi to Rohit, 4 runs

    Sliding down leg from Ngidi and Rohit Sharma is happy to oblige! Tickles it down to fine leg for another boundary
  • 10:09 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Nortje to Rahane, 2 runs

    Short ball again, this time banged in at 150 kmph and Rahane pulls it square for a double. He is on 98 now.
  • 10:08 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Nortje to Rahane, no runs

    Bouncer from Nortje and Rahane manages to glove it down
  • 10:07 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Nortje to Rohit, 1 run

    Rahane called for that early even though there was a fielder and Rohit Sharma had no option but to run. They make it home safe eventually
  • 10:05 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Ngidi to Rahane, 4 runs

    Rahane moves to 96 with a lovely square drive. He gets some width on that and Rahane goes after it on the up
  • 10:00 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Rabada to Rohit, 4 runs

    For the first time in the day, Rabada has strayed onto the pads and Rohit glances it away delicately to the fine leg boundary
  • 09:59 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Rabada to Rahane, 1 run

    Another full delivery and Rahane drives past Rabada's right to mid-on for a single
  • 09:58 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Rabada to Rahane, no runs

    Rahane drives back hard towards Rabada, but the pacer immediately gets his left hand down on it and does well to stop a boundary
  • 09:55 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Ngidi to Rohit, 4 runs

    Rohit Sharma brings up the 200-run partnership with a flick off the hips to square leg
  • 09:52 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Ngidi replaces Nortje

    Ngidi will have his first spell of the day
  • 09:50 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Rabada to Rahane, 4 runs

    Another gorgeous cover drive from Rahane! And he has moved into the 90's with that
  • 09:49 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    LBW appeal turned down!

    Ajinkya Rahane survives a scare after Nortje raps him on the pad. Was just sliding down leg, and would have been given umpire's call if South Africa had reviewed
  • 09:45 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Nortje to Rahane, beats him!

    That's a jaffa! Moves away from Rahane sharply and beats his bat
  • 09:42 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Rabada to Rohit, 4 runs!

    Pitched up and Rohit Sharma hits a gorgeous straight drive past Rabada's right and beats the fielder at mid-on to get off the mark on the day
  • 09:39 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Rabada to Rohit, no runs

    Once again, Rohit starts off watchfully against Kagiso Rabada
  • 09:36 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    First boundary!

    Pitched up from Nortje and Rahane drives it beautifully through covers for the first boundary, and runs, of the day. Superb timing and placement
  • 09:35 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Anrich Nortje from the other end

    Nortje, who claimed his first Test wicket in the form of Virat Kohli yesterday, will start from the other end
  • 09:34 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Maiden over to start

    Rohit Sharma watchfully sees out the first over from the South Africa quick
  • 09:31 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Rabada to Rohit, blocked

    Rabada fires it in around off and Rohit Sharma blocks as the match gets underway for the day
  • 09:30 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    And we are set to start

    Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane walk out in the middle. Kagiso Rabada will begin proceedings for South Africa
  • 08:38 (IST)Oct 20, 2019

    Welcome to Day 2!

    Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the third Test match between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Saturday was a riveting day of Test cricket, with South Africa making early inroads and then Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane putting on a batting masterclass. 
    Comments
    India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Live Score Live Cricket Score India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Live Blogs Cricket
