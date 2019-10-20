India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane Cruise As India Continue To Dominate
Updated:20 October 2019 10:47 IST
IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, who put up an unbeaten 185-run stand on Day 1, will look to carry on piling on the misery against South Africa.
Ind vs SA Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have put up a strong partnership. © AFP
Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will look to continue their domination of South Africa bowlers on the second day of the third Test in Ranchi. The two put up a 185-run stand on Saturday but their momentum was ended as play was called off due to bad light soon after the third session started. Rohit Sharma scored his sixth Test century while Ajinkya Rahane ended the day unbeaten at 83. The Mumbai duo's stand wiped out the early advantage created by South Africa's pacers on Day 1. Kagiso Rabada claimed the scalps of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara while Anrich Nortje got the big wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (LIVE SCORECARD)
LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match Day 2, Straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi:
- 08:38 (IST)Oct 20, 2019
Welcome to Day 2!Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the third Test match between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Saturday was a riveting day of Test cricket, with South Africa making early inroads and then Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane putting on a batting masterclass.
