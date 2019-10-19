 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Updated:19 October 2019 08:49 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India will look to extend their lead atop the World Test Championship table with a clean sweep of the series against South Africa.

Ind Vs SA Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's men hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. © AFP

India take on South Africa in the third Test match of the series with the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi playing host to the final encounter. India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after thrashing the visitors by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test in Pune and many may see the final Test as a dead rubber. But the World Test Championship has ensured that is not the case. With 40 points at stake, both teams will be looking for a win. India lead the World Test Championship table with 200 points, 140 points ahead of second-placed New Zealand. South Africa are winless after two games and therefore yet to register a point. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match Day 1, Straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Pune:

  • 08:49 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Debut for Nadeem!

    Shahbaz Nadeem has been handed his Test cap, which means that the 30-year-old will make his debut in his home ground!
  • 08:47 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Toss-up at the toss?

    When Virat Kohli walks out for the toss today, he may not find South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis there for company. Having lost nine straight tosses in Asia, the South Africa captain may send someone else for better luck, he said!
  • 08:38 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Team news

    Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been added to the Indian squad after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday.

    Aiden Markram is out for South Africa with a wrist injury.
  • 08:36 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Welcome to the third Test between India and South Africa!

    Hello and welcome to the third Test between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India registered two comprehensive wins in the first two Tests in Vizag and Pune and hopefully we will see an enthralling contest here.
    Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Live Score Live Blogs India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
