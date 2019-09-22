India will look to seal the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa with a win in Bengaluru. After the first match in Dharamsala was washed out without a single ball being bowled, Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli helped India cruise to a comprehensive win over the Proteas in Mohali, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series. South Africa will be hoping to get their first win under Quinton De Kock's captaincy as they look to level the series but it will be tall task against an Indian team brimming with confidence. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will once again be under the scanner after a disappointing performance with the bat in Mohali. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, straight from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangaluru