India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score: Formidable India Look To Clinch Series vs South Africa
Live Score: India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: India would look to seal the series with a win but the the threat of rain looms large on the final T20I in Bengaluru.
India will look to seal the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa with a win in Bengaluru. After the first match in Dharamsala was washed out without a single ball being bowled, Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli helped India cruise to a comprehensive win over the Proteas in Mohali, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series. South Africa will be hoping to get their first win under Quinton De Kock's captaincy as they look to level the series but it will be tall task against an Indian team brimming with confidence. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will once again be under the scanner after a disappointing performance with the bat in Mohali. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, straight from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangaluru
- 18:26 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
South Africa's unique record!South Africa players will draw confidence from this unique statistics and look to turn things around.
🇿🇦’s nature to bounce back— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 22, 2019
The #ProteaFire have an impressive record after going 1-0 down in a bilateral T20I series.
They have won out of matches after going 1-0 down in bilateral T20I series.
Come on, boys! #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/0rAgxiDghM
- 18:22 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
Kohli and Co. doing their drills!Indian skipper Virat Kohli arrived on the field amidst loud cheers from Bengaluru crowd. Other players are also out in the middle.
Ready to Roar— BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2019
The King at Chinnaswamy #TeamIndia #INDvSA @imVkohli @Paytm pic.twitter.com/ycvwvYdZOb
- 17:49 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
Rain might ruin the action!Players and fans from both sides will be at mercy of rain gods as it is expected to pour heavily during the match. To read our weather report in full click here.
- 17:43 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
Welcome to live coverage!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of third and the final T20I between India and South Africa straight from Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. India are 1-0 up in the series and would like to repeat their last match's performance while South Africa would look to foil India's bid and finish on terms by winning the match.