Virat Kohli brought up his career-best Test score as India decimated South Africa on Day Two of the 2nd Test in Pune on Friday. Powered by Kohli's 254 not out, India declared their first innings on 601/5, before reducing the visitors to 36/3. At the close of play, South Africa trail India by 565 runs. Kohli put on 225 runs with Ravindra Jadeja before the latter was dismissed by Senuran Muthusamy for 91. Kohli also walked off with Jadeja as India declared their innings to have a go at the opposition batting in the final session. India, who lead the 3-match series 1-0, are just a win away from beating the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Day 3, Straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune