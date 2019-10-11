India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Virat Kohli Masterclass Puts India In Total Control
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja put India in command in Pune.
Virat Kohli continued his good run with the bat as he finished the second session unbeaten at 197 against South Africa on Friday. India are on top in the second Test with 473 for four at Tea on Day 2. Earlier, Kohli brought up his 26th Test century in Pune to extend India's dominance in the second Test on Friday. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were troubled initially by Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander but the duo survived the first hour on second day and capitalised later on. Ajinkya Rahane, who was batting on 18 overnight, went onto score his 20th Test fifty. India finished the first session at 356 for three as the South African bowlers failed to get any wicket in the first session. Both Rahane and Kohli survived a few close calls as edges did not carry to the fielders. Kohli brought up his 69th international century with a straight drive off Vernon Philander. With still plenty of time left in the game, India will be looking to bat South Africa out of the match with a big first innings total. (LIVE SCORECARD)
LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Day 2, Straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
- 14:13 (IST)Oct 11, 2019
That's Tea on Day 2!End of another session that went India's way. Virat Kohli is just six runs away from his seventh double century in Test cricket. Virat Kohli was well-supported with Ravindra Jadeja as the duo put on 97 runs for the fifth wicket. We will be back with the final session in a short while.
That's Tea on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. Captain @imVkohli is closing in on yet another double ton.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2019
Stay tuned #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/jMuYair0t4
- 12:58 (IST)Oct 11, 2019
De Kock and Rabada in a heated argument!Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada are involved in a heated argument. Rabada threw the ball at De Kock, who did not pick up the ball cleanly and allowed India an extra run. Rabada started saying few words to De Kock and the wicketkeeper replied with a few words of his own. Faf du Plessis had to step-in to stop the duo from going at each other.
- 11:33 (IST)Oct 11, 2019
That's lunch on Day 2!That is the end of the first session on Day 2. India did not lose any wicket and have taken their overnight score of 273 for three to 356 for three. South Africa are looking clueless on a flat Pune pitch. We will be back with the second session after the Lunch break.
That's Lunch on Day 2 of the 2nd Test.
#TeamIndia 356/3 (Virat 104*, Rahane 58*) #INDvSA— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2019