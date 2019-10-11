Virat Kohli continued his good run with the bat as he finished the second session unbeaten at 197 against South Africa on Friday. India are on top in the second Test with 473 for four at Tea on Day 2. Earlier, Kohli brought up his 26th Test century in Pune to extend India's dominance in the second Test on Friday. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were troubled initially by Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander but the duo survived the first hour on second day and capitalised later on. Ajinkya Rahane, who was batting on 18 overnight, went onto score his 20th Test fifty. India finished the first session at 356 for three as the South African bowlers failed to get any wicket in the first session. Both Rahane and Kohli survived a few close calls as edges did not carry to the fielders. Kohli brought up his 69th international century with a straight drive off Vernon Philander. With still plenty of time left in the game, India will be looking to bat South Africa out of the match with a big first innings total. (LIVE SCORECARD)