 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Virat Kohli Masterclass Puts India In Total Control

Updated:11 October 2019 14:16 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja put India in command in Pune.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Virat Kohli Masterclass Puts India In Total Control
Ind vs SA Cricket Score: Virat Kohli brought up his 26th Test century in Pune. © AFP

Virat Kohli continued his good run with the bat as he finished the second session unbeaten at 197 against South Africa on Friday. India are on top in the second Test with 473 for four at Tea on Day 2. Earlier, Kohli brought up his 26th Test century in Pune to extend India's dominance in the second Test on Friday. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were troubled initially by Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander but the duo survived the first hour on second day and capitalised later on. Ajinkya Rahane, who was batting on 18 overnight, went onto score his 20th Test fifty. India finished the first session at 356 for three as the South African bowlers failed to get any wicket in the first session. Both Rahane and Kohli survived a few close calls as edges did not carry to the fielders. Kohli brought up his 69th international century with a straight drive off Vernon Philander. With still plenty of time left in the game, India will be looking to bat South Africa out of the match with a big first innings total. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Day 2, Straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

  • 14:13 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    That's Tea on Day 2!

    End of another session that went India's way. Virat Kohli is just six runs away from his seventh double century in Test cricket. Virat Kohli was well-supported with Ravindra Jadeja as the duo put on 97 runs for the fifth wicket. We will be back with the final session in a short while.
  • 14:02 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Senuran Muthusamy replaces Keshav Maharaj in the bowling attack as South Africa search for a wicket.
  • 13:54 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Four!

    Another boundary through the leg side, Virat Kohli is making a mockery out of the South African bowling line-up. 
  • 13:53 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Virat Kohli pulls it for four!

    Virat Kohli hits that one away towards the square-leg fence for a boundary. 
  • 13:47 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Four!

    Virat Kohli smashes it straight back past Vernon Philander to get another boundary. With that shot, he moves onto 176.
  • 13:44 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Four!

    Back-to-back boundaries for Ravindra Jadeja as he punches that away in front of square to bisect the long-on and deep square-leg fielder. 
  • 13:44 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Jadeja finds the gap on the off side!

    Full toss from Keshav Maharaj and Ravindra Jadeja drives it through the vacant area on the off side to pick up his first boundary.
  • 13:41 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Not a good start for Anrich Nortje!

    Not the start Anrich Nortje would've liked in his first outing in Test cricket. He has given away 100 runs and is yet to take a wicket.
  • 13:39 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Kohli drives through the covers!

    Virat Kohli drives through the covers but Keshav Maharaj in the deep cut that off as Kohli settled for a couple.
  • 13:37 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Kohli and Jadeja are milking singles!

    Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are rotating the strike without breaking any sweat. 
  • 13:31 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    50 partnership between Jadeja and Kohli!

    Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have stitched together a 50-plus stand which is dominated by Kohli as he scored 44 runs out of the 50 in the partnership. 
  • 13:26 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Four!

    Virat Kohli swivels across to his off stump and helped that short ball towards the fine-leg fence for a boundary off Anrich Nortje. 
  • 13:20 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Maiden over from Anrich Nortje as he kept Ravindra Jadeja quiet after drinks break.
  • 13:11 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Drinks break!

    Drinks being called in by the umpires as South Africa at last tasted success on the second day. Keshav Maharaj removed Ajinkya Rahane but Virat Kohli is going strong at the other end. 
  • 13:10 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Virat Kohli is riding his luck!

    Another edge in the same region and same result for Virat Kohli, he gets another boundary. 
  • 13:03 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    150 up for Virat Kohli!

    Two lucky boundaries for Virat Kohli as he edged two deliveries that went past Faf du Plessis at first slip. Kohli's score now goes past 150.
  • 12:58 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    De Kock and Rabada in a heated argument!

    Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada are involved in a heated argument. Rabada threw the ball at De Kock, who did not pick up the ball cleanly and allowed India an extra run. Rabada started saying few words to De Kock and the wicketkeeper replied with a few words of his own. Faf du Plessis had to step-in to stop the duo from going at each other.
  • 12:50 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Virat flicks it for four!

    Virat Kohli finds the gap on the leg side as Kagiso Rabada drifted onto his pads. Kohli flicked it on the wide open spaces at square-leg.
  • 12:49 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Kohli sneaks in a single!

    Virat Kohli again takes the advantage of Kagiso Rabada's sloppy fielding as he sneaks in a single.
  • 12:46 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Kohli survives!

    Virat Kohli was in trouble with that in-swinger from Kagiso Rabada. The ball came back sharply and took Kohli's pad, South Africa went for a huge appeal but then decided not to go for the review.
  • 12:44 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Ravindra Jadeja takes a quick single!

    Ravindra Jadeja played that one towards the gully fielder and went off for a single. The fielder failed to hold onto the ball in the first attempt and that helped Jadeja to complete the single.
  • 12:37 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Milestone for Keshav Maharaj!

    Keshav Maharaj became the fifth South African spinner to take 100 Test wickets. Maharaj is the second quickest South African to achieve the feat as he removed Ajinkya Rahane in his 27th Test. Hugh Tayfield claimed 100 wickets in 22 Tests.
  • 12:31 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Wicket! Rahane departs for 59!

    Ajinkya Rahane departs for 59 as he edged one straight to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps off Keshav Maharaj. India are 376 for four.
  • 12:25 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Four!

    Virat Kohli drives it through the covers off Kagiso Rabada. Temba Bavuma got a hand to it but it still had enough to reach the boundary.
  • 12:23 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    No-ball!

    Senuran Muthusamy oversteps as South Africa are not getting any purchase from the surface in Pune.
  • 12:19 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Four!

    Second straight drive from Virat Kohli's bat as Kagiso Rabada looks to go full but Kohli met the ball with full face and it raced away to the fence.
  • 12:17 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Four!

    Virat Kohli pushes it straight down the ground for a boundary off Kagiso Rabada.
  • 12:12 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    The players are out!

    Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are out in the middle and Senuran Muthusamy will start the proceedings with the ball after Lunch for South Africa.
  • 11:33 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    That's lunch on Day 2!

    That is the end of the first session on Day 2. India did not lose any wicket and have taken their overnight score of 273 for three to 356 for three. South Africa are looking clueless on a flat Pune pitch. We will be back with the second session after the Lunch break.
  • 11:28 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Aiden Markram is in the attack!

    Aiden Markram has been introduced into the attack by Faf du Plessis. 
  • 11:23 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    150 partnership between Kohli and Rahane!

    Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli have put on 150 runs for the fourth wicket and the duo are still going strong.
  • 11:16 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Kohli gets to a 100 with a straight drive!

    Virat Kohli gets to his 26th Test century with a straight drive off Vernon Philander.
  • 11:11 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Virat Kohli moves onto 97!

    Virat Kohli easily nudges that one towards the point region to get a single and move onto 97.
  • 11:10 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Muthusamy in the attack!

    Senuran Muthusamy is in the attack and he will bowl to Virat Kohli, who is batting on 96.
  • 11:03 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Ajinkya Rahane gets to a half-century!

    Ajinkya Rahane takes a quick single to complete his 20th Test half-century. 
  • 11:00 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Four!

    Ajinkya Rahane gets a boundary off Keshav Maharaj with a cut shot that bisected the off-side field.
  • 10:50 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Rahane comes down the track!

    Ajinkya Rahane comes down the track but fails to get the connection he was after. Only manages to get a single.
  • 10:46 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Lucky escape for Virat Kohli!

    Another edge of Virat Kohli's bat fell short of the slip cordon and he gets another lucky boundary to move onto the 90s.
  • 10:42 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Rahane survives!

    Huge shout for LBW against Ajinkya Rahane, the umpire gave him not-out. Faf du Plessis opted for DRS. The replays confirm that the ball was pitching outside leg stump. Rahane survives.
  • 10:40 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Four!

    Ajinkya Rahane cuts it behind point to get another boundary. Anrich Nortje is bowling short and it is not working for the debutant.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score
    Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Breaks Massive Don Bradman Record
    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Breaks Massive Don Bradman Record
    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Trolls South African Fielders After Hilarious Overthrow. Watch
    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Trolls South African Fielders After Hilarious Overthrow. Watch
    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Scores 26th Test Century To Extend India
    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Scores 26th Test Century To Extend India's Dominance
    India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal Shares Secret Behind Success In Test Cricket
    India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal Shares Secret Behind Success In Test Cricket
    India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal Knows "How To Convert Fifties Into Big Scores", Says Cheteshwar Pujara
    India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal Knows "How To Convert Fifties Into Big Scores", Says Cheteshwar Pujara
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 115
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 104
    5 AustraliaAustralia 99
    Last updated on: 05 October 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.