India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Updated:10 October 2019 12:49 IST
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara took India past 100-run mark.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Mayank Agarwal brought up his fourth Test fifty in Pune. © PTI

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada struck early to claim Rohit Sharma's wicket but India clawed back to make 77-1 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test on Thursday. Rabada got Sharma -- who hit two centuries in the first game -- edging a ball into the gloves of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for 14. The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, slipped to 25 for one in the 10th over after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in Pune. Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal then took charge to rebuild the innings with positive batting that took him to 34, with Cheteshwar Pujara on 19. The pair had put on 52 runs by lunch. Agarwal, who also scored a double century in Visakhapatnam, hit debutant paceman Anrich Nortje for three boundaries in one over. Victory for India in the series will see them beat the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Day 1, Straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

  • 12:46 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four and Agarwal brings up his fourth Test half-century!

    Mayank Agarwal pushed that through the point region to get a boundary and take India's total past 100. With that boundary, Agarwal also brought up his fourth Test fifty.
  • 12:38 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four!

    Cheteshwar Pujara finds the gap behind square as he sends a short ball from Keshav Maharaj for a boundary.
  • 12:35 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    India have started cautiously in the second session!

    Vernon Philander bowls another maiden over to Cheteshwar Pujara as India are off to a cautious start post Lunch on Day 1.
  • 12:25 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four!

    Cheteshwar Pujara gets on top of the bounce and hits it past point for a boundary.
  • 12:23 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four!

    Back-to-back boundaries for Mayank Agarwal as he flicks that one in front of square to get another boundary.
  • 12:22 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four!

    Mayank Agarwal plays that one straight down the ground for a boundary to take his score to 40.
  • 12:21 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Vernon Philander hits the mark in the second session as he bowls a maiden to Cheteshwar Pujara.
  • 12:14 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    The second session gets underway!

    Kehsav Maharaj to start the proceedings with the ball as Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara resume India's innings post Lunch.
  • 11:34 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    That's lunch on Day 1!

    That is lunch on the first day. India put on 77 runs for the loss of one wicket. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara are looking fluent in the middle after Kagiso Rabada sent Rohit Sharma back for 14. We will back after the break with the second session.
  • 11:31 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four!

    Cheteshwar Pujara flicks Kagiso Rabada away towards the square-leg fence for a four. With that boundary, 50-run stand is up between Pujara and Mayank Agarwal.
  • 11:13 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four!

    Back-to-back boundaries for Cheteshwar Pujara as he smashed Keshav Maharaj through the leg-side.
  • 11:11 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four!

    Cheteshwar Pujara comes down the track and flicks Keshav Maharaj towards square leg for a boundary.
  • 11:10 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Keshav Maharaj is into the attack!

    Spin for the first time as Faf du Plessis has called Keshav Maharaj to roll his arm over before Lunch on Day 1.
  • 10:59 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four!

    Mayank Agarwal is taking on the debutant as he smashes him through the off-side for a boundary.
  • 10:51 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    50 up for India!

    India have put on 50 runs on the board with the loss of one wicket.
  • 10:46 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Third boundary off the over!

    Mayank Agarwal is on a roll as he pushed that one through to the covers to get third boundary off Anrich Nortje's over.
  • 10:44 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Back-to-back boundaries!

    Mayank Agarwal threaded that one through the off-side as he gets second boundary off the over from Anrich Nortje.
  • 10:43 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Straight drive for four!

    Mayank Agarwal played that straight back past the bowler to get another boundary to his name. 
  • 10:34 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Drinks break!

    First hour done and India are 36 for one. Kagiso Rabada provided South Africa with a major breakthrough as he removed Rohit Sharma for 14.
  • 10:27 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Dropped!

    Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped on zero at short leg by Temba Bavuma off Kagiso Rabada's bowling.
  • 10:22 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four!

    Pitched up and Mayank Agarwal lashes onto it in a flash as he drives through extra cover for a boundary.
  • 10:21 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    The team physio is out!

    We will have a slight delay as India's team physio checks on Mayank Agarwal after he suffered a blow on his head.
  • 10:19 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four Leg Byes!

    Mayank Agarwal has been hit on his head by Anrich Nortje as he tried to duck under a bouncer. The ball went straight over the wicketkeeper's head for a four.
  • 10:16 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Cheteshwar Pujara is the next batsman!

    Cheteshwar Pujara replaces Rohit Sharma out in the middle.
  • 10:15 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Rohit Sharma departs!

    Kagiso Rabada gets the big breakthrough as Rohit Sharma edges one straight to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. India lose their first wicket for 25.
  • 10:09 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Lucky boundary for Agarwal!

    Mayank Agarwal is living dangerously at the crease. Anrich Nortje got the outside edge but the ball went between first slip and wicketkeeper for a boundary.
  • 10:06 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Four!

    Another one finds the edge but goes in the gap as Rohit Sharma gets a boundary to his name off Kagiso Rabada.
  • 10:03 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Vernon Philander bowls a maiden over to Rohit Sharma who is looking solid at the crease.
  • 09:53 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Mayank Agarwal survives!

    Huge appeal for LBW against Mayank Agarwal off Vernon Philander's bowling. The on-field umpire gave him not-out and Faf du Plessis went for a review and the replays confirm that he was hit outside the line. South Africa retain their review as Agarwal survives a close call.
  • 09:47 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    No-ball!

    Kagiso Rabada oversteps on that occasion.
  • 09:46 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Lucky boundary for Agarwal!

    Kagiso Rabada found the edge of Mayank Agarwal's bat but the ball went between gully and fourth slip. 
  • 09:44 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Huge appeal for LBW!

    Huge appeal from South African fielders for LBW against Rohit Sharma but the ball took the inside edge of Rohit's bat before it hit his pads. Rohit survives.
  • 09:42 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Flicked towards fine-leg for a couple!

    Vernon Philander bowled that one down the leg and Rohit Sharma flicked it fine for two runs. 
  • 09:40 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Three came of the second over!

    Three runs from Kagiso Rabada's first over as the Indian openers looked at ease against the seam and speed of Rabada.
  • 09:36 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Kagiso Rabada to share the new ball!

    Kagiso Rabada will share the new ball with Vernon Philander.
  • 09:35 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Testing over from Philander!

    Vernon Philander was right on the mark with his first over as he troubled Mayank Agarwal with seam movement. India are two for no loss after the first over.
  • 09:32 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    India are off the mark!

    Mayank Agarwal pushed that one to square leg to get off the mark.
  • 09:31 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    The players are walking out!

    Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal walk out to the middle, Vernon Philander will start the proceedings with the ball for South Africa. 
  • 09:11 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Playing XIs!

    India: R Sharma, M Agarwal, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, W Saha, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, I Sharma, U Yadav, M Shami.

    South Africa: A Markram, D Elgar, T de Bruyn, T Bavuma, F du Plessis, Q de Kock, S Muthusamy, V Philander, K Maharaj, K Rabada, A Nortje.


  • 09:08 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    One change for India!

    Virat Kohli has made a change in the playing XI as Hanuma Vihari has been left out and he has been replaced by Umesh Yadav. 
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
