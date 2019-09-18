India will be back to square one when they host a reinvented South Africa in the second T20 International of the three-match series in Mohali, three days after the opening game of their home season was washed out in Dharamsala. India skipper Virat Kohli has already laid out his plans and expectations from the youngsters ahead of ICC T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia next year. Among all, 21-year-old Rishabh Pant will be under tremendous pressure to secure the wicket-keeper slot with no certainty over veteran MS Dhoni's future. On the other hand, it will be an uphill task for South Africa to beat this Indian side, which has been on a roll for most part. Time in the middle for a team in transition would have been valuable but rain robbed the Proteas of that opportunity in Dharamsala. (LIVE SCORECARD)