India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In Mohali

Updated:18 September 2019 18:40 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Live Cricket Score: IND vs SA 2nd T20I: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl in Mohali.

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada contest will be a treat. © AFP

India will be back to square one when they host a reinvented South Africa in the second T20 International of the three-match series in Mohali, three days after the opening game of their home season was washed out in Dharamsala. India skipper Virat Kohli has already laid out his plans and expectations from the youngsters ahead of ICC T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia next year. Among all, 21-year-old Rishabh Pant will be under tremendous pressure to secure the wicket-keeper slot with no certainty over veteran MS Dhoni's future. On the other hand, it will be an uphill task for South Africa to beat this Indian side, which has been on a roll for most part. Time in the middle for a team in transition would have been valuable but rain robbed the Proteas of that opportunity in Dharamsala. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

  • 18:40 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    South Africa Playing XI!

  • 18:35 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    India playing XI!

    Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini
  • 18:31 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    INDvSA: Toss Time!

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl in Mohali. Kohli feels the pitch will play even throughout the match and thinks they will be able to chase the score in the second innings. 
  • 18:29 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    India vs South Africa: Pitch report!

    Mohali has traditionally been a high-scoring ground, with average score of 180+ and there is no sign which indicate that the pitch should any differently. However, there will be a little help for the spinners as the pitch has some black patches. 
  • 18:26 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Players are out in the middle!

    We are just minutes away from the toss and Team India players are already out in the middle taking part in their final drills before the match.
  • 18:13 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Weather report!

    Unlike Dharamshala, weather is expected to be clear in Mohali as the rain gods have decided to stay away for the entirety of the match. We must get a full game. To read the full weather report click here.
  • 17:53 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    South Africa's unbeaten run!

    After the first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled, we move to Mohali for the second T20I. India are yet to beat South Africa in T20Is playing at home.  
  • 17:48 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Welcome to live blog!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of second India vs South Africa T20I, straight  from PCA stadium, Mohali.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score
    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 115
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 11 September 2019

