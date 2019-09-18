India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In Mohali
Live Cricket Score: IND vs SA 2nd T20I: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl in Mohali.
India will be back to square one when they host a reinvented South Africa in the second T20 International of the three-match series in Mohali, three days after the opening game of their home season was washed out in Dharamsala. India skipper Virat Kohli has already laid out his plans and expectations from the youngsters ahead of ICC T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia next year. Among all, 21-year-old Rishabh Pant will be under tremendous pressure to secure the wicket-keeper slot with no certainty over veteran MS Dhoni's future. On the other hand, it will be an uphill task for South Africa to beat this Indian side, which has been on a roll for most part. Time in the middle for a team in transition would have been valuable but rain robbed the Proteas of that opportunity in Dharamsala. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
- 18:40 (IST)Sep 18, 2019
South Africa Playing XI!
2nd T20I. South Africa XI: Q de Kock, R Hendricks, T Bavuma, R van der Dussen, D Miller, D Pretorius, A Phehlukwayo, B Fortuin, K Rabada, A Nortje, T Shamsi https://t.co/IApWLYbmDZ #IndvSA @Paytm— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2019
- 18:35 (IST)Sep 18, 2019
India playing XI!Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini
2nd T20I. India XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, S Iyer, R Pant, H Pandya, K Pandya, R Jadeja, W Sundar, D Chahar, N Saini https://t.co/IApWLYbmDZ #IndvSA @Paytm— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2019
- 18:31 (IST)Sep 18, 2019
INDvSA: Toss Time!Indian skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl in Mohali. Kohli feels the pitch will play even throughout the match and thinks they will be able to chase the score in the second innings.
#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first against South Africa in the 2nd T20I.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/s45E7rhz4f— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2019
- 18:29 (IST)Sep 18, 2019
- 18:26 (IST)Sep 18, 2019
Players are out in the middle!We are just minutes away from the toss and Team India players are already out in the middle taking part in their final drills before the match.
Geared up and all set! All eyes on the 2nd T20I now #TeamIndia #INDvSA 🇮🇳🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/YtEEZb9cM1— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2019
- 18:13 (IST)Sep 18, 2019
Weather report!Unlike Dharamshala, weather is expected to be clear in Mohali as the rain gods have decided to stay away for the entirety of the match. We must get a full game. To read the full weather report click here.