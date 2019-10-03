 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal Look To Consolidate India

Updated:03 October 2019 09:21 IST

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal remained unbeaten before rain led to early stumps on Day 1.

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal put on 202 runs. © AFP

Rohit Sharma brought up his fourth Test hundred and first as an opener in the longest format as India dominated the proceedings against South Africa in Vizag on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma got off the mark with a boundary and after surviving the initial burst from Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, the 32-year-old decimated the South African attack on Day 1 as India posted 202/0 before rain washed out the final session. Rohit was well supported by Mayank Agarwal at the other end, who remained unbeaten on 84. Rohit smashed five sixes and 12 fours to reach 115 before bad light forced the umpires to take an early Tea break. Soon after the players went off the field, persistent rain forced the officials to abandoned the remainder of day's play. (Live Scorecard)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 2, Straight from  Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

  • 09:21 (IST)Oct 03, 2019

    We are minutes away from live action!

    Indian openers will resume their innings in a short while as we are just minutes away from the live action on Day 2.
  • 09:10 (IST)Oct 03, 2019

    The weather looks good!

    After the rain washed out final session on Day 1, the weather is looking good for a scheduled start on the second day of the first Test.
  • 09:02 (IST)Oct 03, 2019

    Rohit equalled Don Bradman's average!

    Rohit Sharma took his average to 98.22 at home with his fourth Test hundred in India. With that innings, Rohit equalled Don Bradman's average.  
  • 08:30 (IST)Oct 03, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day's play of the first Test between India and South Africa. The first day was dominated by India before rain washed out the final session. Rohit Sharma was the star of the day who scored his fourth Test hundred to help India reach a commanding position in the series opener.
    Comments
