India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma Impresses As Opener, Gives India A Solid Start
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal put on an unbeaten half-century stand.
India take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series in Vizag. Wriddhiman Saha, the 34-year-old wicketkeeper, has been picked over young Rishabh Pant for India's first Test of the three-match Test series against South Africa in Vizag, captain Virat Kohli announced in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Wriddhiman Saha last played for India in January 2018 as a shoulder injury pushed him out of the picture with young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant fitting well in the longest format. However, Rishabh Pant, who scored Test centuries in England and Australia, failed to impress much in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies at the Caribbean. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 1, Straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag
- 09:10 (IST)Oct 02, 2019
Playing XIs!India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada.
#TeamIndia win the toss & will bat first #INDvSA @Paytm— BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2019
Here's the Playing XI of both sides pic.twitter.com/2rltwq2Jj2
- 08:41 (IST)Oct 02, 2019