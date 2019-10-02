India take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series in Vizag. Wriddhiman Saha, the 34-year-old wicketkeeper, has been picked over young Rishabh Pant for India's first Test of the three-match Test series against South Africa in Vizag, captain Virat Kohli announced in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Wriddhiman Saha last played for India in January 2018 as a shoulder injury pushed him out of the picture with young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant fitting well in the longest format. However, Rishabh Pant, who scored Test centuries in England and Australia, failed to impress much in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies at the Caribbean. (Live Scorecard)