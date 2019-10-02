 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma Impresses As Opener, Gives India A Solid Start

Updated:02 October 2019 10:58 IST
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal put on an unbeaten half-century stand.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma Impresses As Opener, Gives India A Solid Start
India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal put on 50 runs for 1st wicket. © AFP

India take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series in Vizag. Wriddhiman Saha, the 34-year-old wicketkeeper, has been picked over young Rishabh Pant for India's first Test of the three-match Test series against South Africa in Vizag, captain Virat Kohli announced in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Wriddhiman Saha last played for India in January 2018 as a shoulder injury pushed him out of the picture with young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant fitting well in the longest format. However, Rishabh Pant, who scored Test centuries in England and Australia, failed to impress much in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies at the Caribbean. (Live Scorecard)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 1, Straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

  • 10:58 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Mayank Agarwal cuts that one for a four!

    Mayank Agarwal waited for that delivery on the backfoot and late cuts it behind square to get another boundary.
  • 10:53 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    SIX!

    Rohit Sharma comes down the track and smashes Keshav Maharaj straight down the ground for a huge six over long on. 50 run stand between is also up between Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.
  • 10:50 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Dane Piedt is into the attack!

    Dane Piedt replaces Keshav Maharaj in the attack.
  • 10:44 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Four!

    It was tossed up from Keshav Maharaj and Mayank Agarwal got on top of it and threaded it past point fielder to get another boundary.
  • 10:43 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    The partnership has now gone to 40!

    Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have put on 40 runs for the first wicket. Both batsmen are looking set to get a big score in the first innings.
  • 10:33 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Drinks break!

    Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have managed to survive the first hour and have put on 37 runs for the first wicket. 
  • 10:28 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Four!

    Mayank Agarwal stroked that one through the covers for a boundary off Vernon Philander.
  • 10:24 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Four straight down the ground!

    Mayank Agarwal just pushed that one to mid-on but Dean Elgar had no chance to cut that off as Agarwal gets another boundary to his name.
  • 10:21 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Rohit Sharma is looking in fine touch!

    After a few initial plays and misses, Rohit Sharma has settled well out in the middle and is now looking to cash in in Vizag. India are 26 for no loss after 12 overs.
  • 10:08 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Keshav Maharaj is into the attack!

    Spin has been introduced in the ninth over as Keshav Maharaj has been brought into the attack.
  • 10:00 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Four!

    Rohit Sharma is enjoying the room outside the off stump. Vernon Philander provided just a little width and Rohit smashes it through the off side for a boundary.
  • 09:55 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Lucky boundary for Agarwal!

    Kagiso Rabada managed to found the leading edge of Mayank Agarwal's bat but the ball flew through the gap in the slip cordon for a four.
  • 09:46 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Rabada has picked up Rohit Sharma three times!

    Rohit Sharma has only managed to score 27 runs against Kagiso Rabada while the South African fast bowler has picked up his wicket three times in Test cricket.
  • 09:38 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Rohit gets off the mark with a boundary!

    Short and wide from Kagiso Rabada and Rohit Sharma cuts it past the point fielder to get his innings going in Test cricket at the top of the order.
  • 09:37 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Kagiso Rabada to share the new ball!

    Kagiso Rabada starts from the other end as Rohit Sharma faces his first ball in Test cricket as opener.
  • 09:34 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Four!

    Vernon Philander provided room on that occasion and Mayank Agarwal finds the gap behind square as India get off the mark with a boundary.
  • 09:31 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal make their way out!

    Rohit Sharma walks out to open the innings for India for the first time in Test cricket. He is accompanied by Mayank Agarwal. Vernon Philander will start the proceedings with the ball for South Africa.
  • 09:25 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Players are out for National Anthems!

    We are all set for the series opener as players from both sides make their way to the middle for the national anthems.
  • 09:22 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    We are minutes away from live action!

    The live action is just minutes away. This series will mark South Africa's first outing in Test Championship.
  • 09:10 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Playing XIs!

    India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

    South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada.
  • 09:01 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    India opt to bat!

    Virat Kohli has won the toss and India opt to bat against South Africa in the first Test.
  • 08:55 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Toss in 5 minutes!

    We are just five minutes away from the toss and with overcast conditions predicted, the toss can play an important role.
  • 08:41 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Wriddhiman Saha replaced Rishabh Pant!

    Rishabh Pant has been left out of the series opener as India went with Wriddhiman Saha for the first Test against South Africa. Virat Kohli, while addressing the media ahead of the Vizag Test said that in his opinion Saha is the world's best wicketkeeper.
  • 08:35 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test of the three-match series between India and South Africa. India are sitting on top of the ICC Test Championship with 120 points.
