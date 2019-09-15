 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Dharamsala

Updated:15 September 2019 20:07 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Highlights, India vs South Africa 1st T20I: The start of the match between India and South Africa was delayed due to rain in Dharamsala.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Dharamsala
Highlights, India vs South Africa 1st T20I: The rain delayed toss in Dharamsala. © AFP

India's first T20I against South Africa was washed out due to persistent rain in Dharamsala on Sunday. The official cut off time was 9.46 PM IST but the heavy rain forced the officials to call off the match early. India's build up to the series was exceptional as they clean swept the T20 World Cup holders, the West Indies in their last outing in the shortest format. For South Africa, who are in the midst of a tough transitional phase, players like Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje will be looking to grab their opportunities in the absence of seasoned campaigners like Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla. (Scorecard)

Highlights between India vs South Africa 1st T20I, straight from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

  • 19:59 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    That's it from us!

    The persistent rain in Dharamsala has led to the officials calling off the game without a ball being bowled. We will be back with the second game on Wednesday which will be played in Mohali. That's it from us, do join us back for the second T20I. 
  • 19:55 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Match called-off!

    Heavy rain in Dharamsala has led the officials call off the match early. 

  • 19:32 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    The official cut off time is 9.46 PM!

    There is plenty of water on the ground and the official cut off time to call off the game is 9.46 PM. 
  • 19:04 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    The conditions are not looking good!

    It is still pouring down in Dharamsala.
  • 18:47 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Pollock isn't too hopeful of any action

    "Not so sure we going to see any action here tonight...proper," says former South Africa fast bowler Shaun Pollock on Twitter.
  • 18:33 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Toss delayed due to rain

    The toss has been delayed due to rain in Dharamsala. It's raining quite heavily at the moment.
  • 18:24 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Condition doesn't seem too pleasing

    "Work in progress at the moment to get the ground ready here in Dharamsala," says the BCCI in a tweet.
  • 18:16 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Kohli's hunger for victory

    Ahead of the game, India captain Virat Kohli said his team just want to get on the field and winregardless of the format and venue. "We want to win every game. Whether we play at home, away, any format, we just want to go out there and win," Kohli said.
  • 17:56 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Rain makes its appearance in Dharamsala

    It has started raining in Dharamsala. We might see a delayed toss.
  • 17:36 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Indoor session for Team India

    The bad weather had forced the Indian players to practice indoor in Dharamsala on Saturday.
  • 17:21 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Rain threat looms large

    The rain-gods might have a say in Dharamsala as the picturesque region in Himachal has seen quite a heavy rain for last two days.
  • 17:12 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa in Dharamsala.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Cricket India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    India vs South Africa 1st T20I Abandoned Due To Rain In Dharamsala
    India vs South Africa 1st T20I Abandoned Due To Rain In Dharamsala
    Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan Discuss Cricket Over "Coffee" Ahead Of Dharamsala T20I
    Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan Discuss Cricket Over "Coffee" Ahead Of Dharamsala T20I
    India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Dharamsala Weather Report, Rain Could Play A Part
    India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Dharamsala Weather Report, Rain Could Play A Part
    "Lesson Learned": Virat Kohli On Tweet That Sparked MS Dhoni
    "Lesson Learned": Virat Kohli On Tweet That Sparked MS Dhoni's Retirement Rumours
    1st T20I Preview: India Begin Home Season With South Africa Test
    1st T20I Preview: India Begin Home Season With South Africa Test
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 115
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 11 September 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.