India's first T20I against South Africa was washed out due to persistent rain in Dharamsala on Sunday. The official cut off time was 9.46 PM IST but the heavy rain forced the officials to call off the match early. India's build up to the series was exceptional as they clean swept the T20 World Cup holders, the West Indies in their last outing in the shortest format. For South Africa, who are in the midst of a tough transitional phase, players like Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje will be looking to grab their opportunities in the absence of seasoned campaigners like Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla. (Scorecard)
Match called-off!Heavy rain in Dharamsala has led the officials call off the match early.
The rains continue and the match has officially been called off. See you in Chandigarh for the 2nd T20I #INDvSA
The official cut off time is 9.46 PM!There is plenty of water on the ground and the official cut off time to call off the game is 9.46 PM.
Only a slight drizzle now, which looks like it could end soon, but there is a lot of water on the covers and on the ground. Cut off is 21.46 so lots of time
The conditions are not looking good!It is still pouring down in Dharamsala.
Things not looking great here in Dharamsala at the moment. It is pouring #TeamIndia #INDvSA
Pollock isn't too hopeful of any action"Not so sure we going to see any action here tonight...proper," says former South Africa fast bowler Shaun Pollock on Twitter.
Not so sure we going to see any action here tonight...proper IndvSA
Condition doesn't seem too pleasing"Work in progress at the moment to get the ground ready here in Dharamsala," says the BCCI in a tweet.
Work in progress at the moment to get the ground ready here in Dharamsala #INDvSA
Kohli's hunger for victoryAhead of the game, India captain Virat Kohli said his team just want to get on the field and winregardless of the format and venue. "We want to win every game. Whether we play at home, away, any format, we just want to go out there and win," Kohli said.
Rain makes its appearance in DharamsalaIt has started raining in Dharamsala. We might see a delayed toss.
Raining in Dharamsala at the moment
Indoor session for Team IndiaThe bad weather had forced the Indian players to practice indoor in Dharamsala on Saturday.
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2019
Snapshots from #TeamIndia's indoor net session in Dharamsala ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.
#INDvSA