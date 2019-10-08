 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Hardik Pandya Begins His Journey To Recovery After Lower Back Surgery. Watch

Updated: 08 October 2019 22:56 IST

Hardik Pandya, who underwent a lower back surgery in the United Kingdom (UK), shared his journey towards full recovery via a video on Twitter.

Hardik Pandya Begins His Journey To Recovery After Lower Back Surgery. Watch
Hardik Pandya on his way to recovery. © Twitter

Hardik Pandya, who underwent a lower back surgery in the United Kingdom (UK), shared his journey towards full recovery via a video on Twitter. Hardik Pandya had left for the United Kingdom to get his back treated by the same doctor who treated him during India's tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup. The all-rounder had aggravated his back injury during the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa. "Baby steps .. but my road to full fitness begins here and now. Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot," Hardik Pandya captioned his Twitter video.

Hardik Pandya was not picked in the India squad for the ongoing three-Test series against the visiting South Africans.

Hardik Pandya is also set to miss the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh which will be played in India, starting November 3.

The 25-year-old, who has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is, will be an integral part of the Indian team during the next year's World T20 slated to be held in Australia.

India began their Test campaign at home with a win over South Africa. With the win, India added 40 more points to take their World Championship tally to 160 and consolidate their top spot.

India will host South Africa for the second Test in Pune from Thursday. The third and final Test will be played in Ranchi from October 19.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya underwent a lower back surgery in the United Kingdom
  • Hardik Pandya was not picked in the India squad for the Test series
  • The 25-year-old has played 11 Tests
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya Faces Fans
Hardik Pandya Faces Fans' Wrath For "Disrespectful" Birthday Wish For Zaheer Khan
Hardik Pandya Promises "To Be Back In No Time" After Undergoing Lower Back Surgery
Hardik Pandya Promises "To Be Back In No Time" After Undergoing Lower Back Surgery
Hardik Pandya Set To Leave For UK To Treat Back Injury
Hardik Pandya Set To Leave For UK To Treat Back Injury
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With "Extraordinary" KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya Hearts It
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With "Extraordinary" KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya Hearts It
"Want To Focus On The T20 World Cup And Win That," Says Hardik Pandya
"Want To Focus On The T20 World Cup And Win That," Says Hardik Pandya
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.