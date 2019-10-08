Hardik Pandya Begins His Journey To Recovery After Lower Back Surgery. Watch

Hardik Pandya, who underwent a lower back surgery in the United Kingdom (UK), shared his journey towards full recovery via a video on Twitter. Hardik Pandya had left for the United Kingdom to get his back treated by the same doctor who treated him during India's tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup. The all-rounder had aggravated his back injury during the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa. "Baby steps .. but my road to full fitness begins here and now. Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot," Hardik Pandya captioned his Twitter video.

Hardik Pandya was not picked in the India squad for the ongoing three-Test series against the visiting South Africans.

Hardik Pandya is also set to miss the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh which will be played in India, starting November 3.

The 25-year-old, who has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is, will be an integral part of the Indian team during the next year's World T20 slated to be held in Australia.

India began their Test campaign at home with a win over South Africa. With the win, India added 40 more points to take their World Championship tally to 160 and consolidate their top spot.

India will host South Africa for the second Test in Pune from Thursday. The third and final Test will be played in Ranchi from October 19.