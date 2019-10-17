 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

3rd Test: Harbhajan Singh Takes Dig At South Africa, Asks Jonty Rhodes To Bat In Ranchi

Updated: 17 October 2019 10:08 IST

India have already clinched the three-Test series, with a match to spare, as they won Tests in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

Harbhajan Singh made fun of the batting performance displayed by visiting South Africa. © AFP

Harbhajan Singh took a dig at South Africa, making fun of the batting performance displayed by the vising side in the ongoing three-match Test series in India. On an Instagram post shared by Jonty Rhodes, Harbhajan Singh went on to ask the former South Africa batsman to come and bat for the visitors for some consolation in the third Test, starting on Saturday in Ranchi. "Feels good to be back in the green and gold, even if it is only for a shoot at the iconic #mehboobstudio in Mumbai #stillflying," Jonty Rhodes captioned his picture on Instagram, in which he is seen wearing the green South Africa jersey.

Harbhajan Singh took no time to post a sarcastic reply on Jonty Rhodes' post, asking: "Can you play the last Test in Ranchi SA need need some batting Jonty?"

To much delight of fans and the veteran India spinner, Rhodes responded: "They need much more than me!"

PIC

India have already clinched the three-Test series, with a match to spare, as they won Tests in Visakhapatnam and Pune. While South Africa suffered a 203-run defeat in the series opener, they lost the subsequent Test by an innings and 137 runs.

It is India's record 11th consecutive Test series triumph at home.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India are at the top of the ICC Test Championship points table with 200 points.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are placed second and third respectively in the ICC Test Championship table with 60 points each as their recent two-Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

