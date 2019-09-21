 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

"Everything Went Wrong": Faf du Plessis To Miss Flight To India, Trashes Airline On Twitter

Updated: 21 September 2019 11:02 IST
Faf du Plessis took to Twitter to blast a well-known airline, saying "today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong".

Faf du Plessis slammed the British Airways on Twitter, calling it one of his worst flying experiences. © AFP

India vs South Africa three-match Test series begins on October 2 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Faf du Plessis, who wasn't part of the Twenty20 International (T20I) series, is on his way to India to join the rest of the squad but South Africa's Test captain has had a bit of a delay and by his own admission will miss the connecting flight from Dubai to India. Faf du Plessis took to Twitter to trash British Airways, saying "today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong".

"Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4 hour delay . Now I'm gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later," Du Plessis tweeted with angry emojis.

A few hours later, the South African captain elaborated on his bad experience, but tried to make light of the problems he had to face.

"When life gives you lemons , make lemonade .My cricket bag hasn't arrived !!!!!!!!!! Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I'll have my bats back eventually," tweeted the South African.

The British Airways did reply but fans were far from convinced by what they had to say.

Currently, the India vs South Africa three-match T20I series is underway. The first match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on September 15 had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

The second T20I witnessed another Virat Kohli masterclass as the India captain remained unbeaten on 72 to help the hosts inflict a crushing seven-wicket loss on South Africa in Mohali.

During his knock of 72 off 52 balls, the Indian skipper overtook Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game. Needing 150 to win, India chased down the target in 19 overs to lead the three-match series 1-0.

The third and final T20I will be held at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis India vs South Africa, 2019 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Faf du Plessis slams British Airways on Twitter
  • Faf du Plessis tweeted that he was going to miss his flight to India
  • Faf du Plessis will be captaining South Africa in Test series in India
