 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Says Patience Key For Emerging South Africa Team

Updated: 06 October 2019 20:39 IST

Faf du Plessis said he was confident his batsmen would adapt to the turning tracks in the upcoming matches.

India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Says Patience Key For Emerging South Africa Team
Faf du Plessis said South Africa's leadership will have be patient with an emerging team. © AFP

Skipper Faf du Plessis said Sunday that South Africa's leadership will have be patient with an emerging team that was thumped to the tune of 203 runs by India in the opening Test. Chasing a daunting 395, the Proteas were bowled out for 191 on the fifth and final day in Visakhapatnam to trail the three-match series 0-1. But South Africa did put up a fight in their first innings, posting 431 in response to India's mammoth 502 for seven declared.

Opening batsman Dean Elgar hit 160 to boost the spirit of a side looking to rebuild after the recent retirements of greats including Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.

"(In) Test cricket generally, experience counts for a lot. Experience is gained by playing at the highest level for a period of time," du Plessis told reporters.

"In this new phase of a lot of guys coming in, you got to give it some time."

He added: "Hash (Hashim Amla) finishing, AB (de Villiers) finishing in a year's time, we got two players with a lot of runs behind their names finishing.

"It is going to take some time to fill those shoes but we as leadership understand that it is important to be patient with the guys because they will come through again."

Elgar put together two crucial century partnerships with du Plessis, who made 55, and Quinton de Kock (111) to stand up to the Indian spinners who are formidable in home conditions.

Du Plessis said he was confident his batsmen would adapt to the turning tracks in the upcoming matches.

"Look, I think we have got a lot of confidence in our dressing room and belief because of what happened in the first innings," said du Plessis.

"I do think the pitches will probably take a bit more spin in the next two Test matches. But Dean scored a great 160 in the first innings and Quinny as well, a great combination of attack and defence."

Du Plessis also praised South Africa's leading spinner Keshav Maharaj for his three wickets in India's first innings.

"Keshav is a very, very good spinner," he said.

"He probably wasn't at his best in the second innings but I have a lot of confidence that on wickets that offer a little bit more spin, he is just as good as any one of the spinners in the Indian team."

The action shifts to Pune for the second Test starting October 10.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chasing a daunting 395, South Africa were bowled out for 191
  • Faf du Plessis also praised South Africa's leading spinner Keshav Maharaj
  • The action shifts to Pune for the second Test starting October 10
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin Should Be The First To Be Picked For Tests, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Ravichandran Ashwin Should Be The First To Be Picked For Tests, Says Sunil Gavaskar
South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis Banks On Amol Muzumdar
South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis Banks On Amol Muzumdar's "Local Knowledge" Ahead Of India Tests
"You Think You
"You Think You've Seen It All": Australia Women's Team's Bizarre Move To Use Stand-In Coin Tosser. Watch
"Everything Went Wrong": Faf du Plessis To Miss Flight To India, Trashes Airline On Twitter
"Everything Went Wrong": Faf du Plessis To Miss Flight To India, Trashes Airline On Twitter
Faf Du Plesis Has Done Great Things But We Need To Look At Future, Says South Africa Team Director
Faf Du Plesis Has Done Great Things But We Need To Look At Future, Says South Africa Team Director
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.