South Africa opener Dean Elgar faced the wrath of Indian fans on Twitter after one of his statements regarding some of the hotels and food in India went viral on internet. "It's a challenging tour. You get stretched as a person, you get stretched as a cricketer, I think you get to know yourself quite a lot as a person when you come to the smaller places where the hotels are maybe not as good, and you get challenged on the food you eat potentially," Dean Elgar was quoted by PTI as saying before the third Test in Ranchi.

However, he added: "It's always a good learning curve coming to India".

Elgar's comments made some of the fans furious on Twitter, with many claiming that the visiting side is "getting some excuses ready" for defeat in the ongoing tour.

"Excuses for failure are getting ready. This guy will take off once he reaches South Africa... complaining of hotel beds, food etc ... all but cricketing issues," a user said on Twitter.

Excuses for failure are getting ready. This guy will take off once he reaches South Africa... complaining of hotel beds, food etc ... all but cricketing issues — Manoj (@mgknair) October 18, 2019

"@deanelgar I can understand having lost two Test matches now u need to blame something why not Indian hotels and food. @BCCI @SGanguly99 Plz arrange him proper food so that he cant have this reason again if loses next Test," another one joined in.

@deanelgar i can understand having lost 2 test matches now u need to blame something why not Indian hotels and food. @BCCI @SGanguly99 Plz arrange him proper food so that he cant have this reason again if loses next test — Sonu Mishra (@SonuMishra1992) October 20, 2019

"The dean of excuses could have brought a chef and a voodoo man that might have solved his and team's two big problems, one is the Indian food intake and another their poor collective form. Scratch your head properly so you can find another genius excuse playing against India," another fan said.

The dean of excuses could have brought a chef and a voodoo man that might have solved his and team's 2 big problems, one is the Indian food intake and another their poor collective form. Scratch your head properly so you can find another genius excuse playing against India. — Kingshuk Bose (@kinku1982) October 19, 2019

Oh again!! My god Don't tell me this.... Now he is pointing out at the "quality" of The hotels?? If the served indian food is affecting their on- field performance then why Don't they prepare for Their own?? Then how the indian cricketers survive even after this food??? — N roy (@Nroy40700136) October 19, 2019

@BCCI Plz provide him Antilla- Mukesh Ambani's house for @deanelgar may b than he will score a century .5 star Hotel in India is not fit for him to stay.

We Should take care of our Guest. — Raja Singh (@rocksboiling) October 20, 2019

at first he blamed pitches about his last tour. Now since he couldn't blame about pitches, he started telling about qualities of hotels in india. Change your name to excuse elgar — Venkatesh (@Imvenkii91) October 18, 2019

India and South Africa are currently engaged in the third and final Test of the series in Ranchi. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India opted to bat after winning the toss and were 224/3 at stumps on the opening day on Saturday.

India had already clinched the series following their emphatic win in the second Test in Pune and will be looking to complete a whitewash with a victory in Ranchi.