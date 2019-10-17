 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram Injures Wrist In Frustration, Ruled Out Of Third Test vs India

Updated: 17 October 2019 13:41 IST

Aiden Markram, who bagged a pair in the second Test, injured his wrist after hitting a solid object in frustration.

Aiden Markram was dismissed for zero in successive innings of the second Test. © Twitter

Aiden Markram, South Africa's opening batsman, has been ruled out of the third and final Test match against India which starts on Saturday. Aiden Markram bagged a pair in the second Test where India went onto register a huge win by an innings and 137 runs to go 2-0 up in the three-match series. According to Cricket South Africa, Markram took his frustration out on a solid object that led to a wrist injury. "In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury," Cricket South Africa said on its official website.

The 25-year-old underwent a CT scan that confirmed Markram's injury.

"A CT scan of Aiden Markram's wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has therefore ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury," South Africa's team doctor said.

After missing out on the final Test match, Markram said that he takes full responsibility of his actions and wishes to make up to the team.

"It's sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I've done wrong and take full accountability for it. It's unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most. I've learned a lot from this and the other players I'm sure, have learned from it as well.

"We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but like I said, it's no excuse. I've taken full responsibility for it, I have apologized to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon," Markram said.

Recently, Mitchell Marsh was also involved in a similar incident. The all-rounder punched the dressing room wall during a Sheffield Shield match last week.

Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Aiden Kyle Markram Aiden Markram Cricket India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 3rd Test
