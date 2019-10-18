India vs South Africa third Test will begin on Saturday with the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi playing host to the final encounter. India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after thrashing the visitors by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test in Pune and many may see the final Test as a dead rubber. But the World Test Championship has ensured that is not the case. With 40 points at stake, both teams will be looking for a win. India lead the World Test Championship table with 200 points, 140 points ahead of second-placed New Zealand. South Africa are winless after two games and therefore yet to register a point. India had won the first Test by 203 runs and followed it up with a win by an even bigger margin in Pune. South Africa have been left battered and bruised by an Indian team that is firing on all cylinders, in all departments.

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be played from October 19 to 23, 2019 (Saturday-Wednesday).

Where will the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

What time does the India vs South Africa 3rd Test begin?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be available on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)