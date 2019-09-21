India will look to seal the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa with a win in Bengaluru. After the first match in Dharamsala was washed out without a single ball being bowled, Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli helped India cruise to a comprehensive win over the Proteas in Mohali, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series. South Africa will be hoping to get their first win under Quinton De Kock's captaincy as they look to level the series but it will be a tall task against an Indian team brimming with confidence.

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played on September 22, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time does the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be available on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)