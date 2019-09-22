 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

"No Way To Handle Young Resource": Gautam Gambhir Unhappy With Team Management's Comments On Rishabh Pant

Updated: 22 September 2019 15:25 IST

Gautam Gambhir said that Rishabh Pant should be told that he is wanted in the team

"No Way To Handle Young Resource": Gautam Gambhir Unhappy With Team Management
Rishabh Pant has come under the scanner for losing his wickets to callous strokeplay © PTI

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir criticised the national team's management over their handling of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The youngster has come under the scanner after a string of inconsistent performances where he lost his wickets to callous strokeplay. Both India head coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour had spoken about Pant needing to be more careful with the willow after India's tour of the West Indies. "Personally, I have always backed Sanju Samson ahead of Rishabh for wicketkeeper-batsman's role but it is disappointing to see the team-management using words like 'from fearless to careless', 'rap on Rishbah's knuckles' and 'need for a backup of Rishabh'," Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India.

"This is no way to handle a young human resource. Everyone wants him to play 'sensible' cricket," the World Cup winner added. "I don't know what that means. What I do know is that the boy is now playing for survival rather than scoring runs. From the outside it seems that his mindset is all over the place. Someone needs to put an arm around his shoulder and tell him that he is wanted in the team," Gambhir wrote.

Ahead of India's second T20I match against South Africa, Ravi Shastri had warned the 21-year-old of a "rap on his knuckles" if he continued to play rash shots and Vikram Rathour echoed his sentiments, saying the youngster should play fearless cricket but not careless cricket.

In the second T20I in Mohali, Pant, sent in at number 4, failed to impress yet again, slicing a ball to short fine leg.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said after the match that backups for Pant were being groomed across all formats.

"We are monitoring the workload of Rishabh. Of course, we have been grooming backups across all formats. We have the young KS Bharath doing well in the longer format for India 'A'. We also have Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson doing well in the shorter formats for India 'A' and domestic cricket," he had said.

India will take on South Africa in the third T20I match in Bengaluru today and will hope to seal the series, which they lead 1-0.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant has come under the scanner for his careless strokeplay
  • Gautam Gambhir questioned the team management's comments on Pant
  • Gambhir said Pant should be made to feel that he is wanted in the team
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan Wants Youngsters To "Build Confidence For T20 World Cup"
India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan Wants Youngsters To "Build Confidence For T20 World Cup"
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Preview: India Look To Wrap Up Series In Bengaluru
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Preview: India Look To Wrap Up Series In Bengaluru
Rishabh Pant Possesses Immense Talent, We Need To Be Patient With Him: MSK Prasad
Rishabh Pant Possesses Immense Talent, We Need To Be Patient With Him: MSK Prasad
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli Heroics Help India Crush South Africa By 7 Wickets
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli Heroics Help India Crush South Africa By 7 Wickets
Rishabh Pant Needs To Bring "Little Discipline In To His Cricket", Says Batting Coach Vikram Rathour
Rishabh Pant Needs To Bring "Little Discipline In To His Cricket", Says Batting Coach Vikram Rathour
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.