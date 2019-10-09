India, after a dominating performance in the first Test, will look to clinch the series in the second match in Pune, starting Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin's performances helped India beat South Africa by 203 runs in the series opener in Vizag. Rohit slammed twin centuries in the game while Ashwin finished with figures of 8/189 in the match. For his heroics with the bat, Rohit Sharma was adjudged player of the match. The 32-year-old broke multiple records during his batting masterclass in Vizag and Virat Kohli will be hoping of a similar performance at the top from the right hander in the second Test.

When is the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played from October 10 to 14, 2019 (Thursday-Sunday).

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time does the India vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be available on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)