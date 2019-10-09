 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 09 October 2019 14:02 IST

India will look to extend their lead at the top of ICC Test Championship with another clinical performance against South Africa.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India will look to seal the Test series when they face South Africa in Pune. © AFP

India, after a dominating performance in the first Test, will look to clinch the series in the second match in Pune, starting Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin's performances helped India beat South Africa by 203 runs in the series opener in Vizag. Rohit slammed twin centuries in the game while Ashwin finished with figures of 8/189 in the match. For his heroics with the bat, Rohit Sharma was adjudged player of the match. The 32-year-old broke multiple records during his batting masterclass in Vizag and Virat Kohli will be hoping of a similar performance at the top from the right hander in the second Test.

When is the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played from October 10 to 14, 2019 (Thursday-Sunday).

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time does the India vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be available on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India will face South Africa in the second Test in Pune
  • After a win in Vizag, India lead the 3-match series 1-0
  • India are on top of the ICC World Test Championship points table
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Reveals One Thing Mohammed Shami Does Better Than Everyone Else
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Reveals One Thing Mohammed Shami Does Better Than Everyone Else
India vs South Africa: India Eye Series Win As They Face South Africa In 2nd Test
India vs South Africa: India Eye Series Win As They Face South Africa In 2nd Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.