 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Trolls South African Fielders After Hilarious Overthrow. Watch

Updated: 11 October 2019 12:43 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Virat Kohli trolled South African fielders after Kagiso Rabada's overthrow gave Indian captain four bonus runs in Pune on Day 1.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Trolls South African Fielders After Hilarious Overthrow. Watch
Virat Kohli scored his 69th international century across all formats © AFP

Virat Kohli scored his 26th hundred in the ongoing Test against South Africa in Pune on Friday. This was Virat Kohli's 69th international hundred across all formats. The India captain resumed his innings on Day 2 at 63 and was watchful in the beginning but sent the bad deliveries to the boundary. On the opening day, Virat Kohli was involved in a funny incident. In the 66th over, Kohli took a quick single by playing the ball towards the right of Kagiso Rabada, who was stationed at point. Rabada aimed at the stumps but missed his target by a big margin and the ball raced away for a boundary. Kohli, after getting four bonus runs, gave a thumbs up to the South African fielders.

Watch the video here:

On Friday, Ajinkya Rahane scored his 20th Test half-century to extend India's dominance in the second Test.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal displayed a batting masterclass as he brought up his second Test century.

Agarwal was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from debutant Anrich Nortje, but the opener came back strongly and smashed Nortje for three boundaries in an over.

Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat but Rohit Sharma, the twin-centurion in the previous Test, could not replicate the batting masterclass displayed in Vizag. Kagiso Rabada's fierce pace and consistency were rewarded as Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 14 in the 10th over.

India are 1-0 up in the three-match series and will look to put a mammoth first innings total on the board in Pune.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Breaks Massive Don Bradman Record
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Breaks Massive Don Bradman Record
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Scores 26th Test Century To Extend India
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Scores 26th Test Century To Extend India's Dominance
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Achieves Another Feat, Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Congratulatory Message
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Achieves Another Feat, Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Congratulatory Message
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal's 2nd Test Century Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sourav Ganguly
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sourav Ganguly's Feat As Test Captain
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.