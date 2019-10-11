Virat Kohli recorded his highest score in Test cricket as he put on another masterclass with the willow on Day 2 of India's second Test against South Africa in Pune. The Indian skipper scored an unbeaten 254 as the hosts posted a daunting first innings total of 601 for five wickets declared. This was Kohli's first Test century of 2019, but it saw him break a huge record that was previously held by Don Bradman.

Virat Kohli broke the legendary Don Bradman's record of most 150-plus scores as captain. Bradman had eight 150-plus scores while at the helm of Australia and this was Kohli's ninth such score.

Kohli also went past Don Bradman in terms of Test runs as he crossed the 7,000-run mark. He now has 7,054 runs to his name. He also went ahead of two of the "Fab 4" - Steve Smith and Joe Root - in the list of runs scored. He is now the highest run-getter among active players in Test cricket.

This was also Kohli's 7th double-century, moving him to joint-fourth on number of Test double-centuries. Only Brian Lara (9), Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Don Bradman (12) have more double tons than him.

This was also his 69th international century across all formats bringing him just two short of Ricky Ponting's 71 centuries. If Kohli gets three more centuries, only Sachin Tendulkar would have more international centuries than him.

The knock was also the highest score by an Indian captain, going past MS Dhoni's 224 against Australia in 2013.

Kohli shared a 178-run stand with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and then put on a massive 225 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, who was promoted to number 6 ahead of Wriddhiman Saha. Kohli chose to declare with India at 601 after Ravindra Jadeja fell for 91.