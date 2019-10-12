 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: India Take 326-Run Lead Despite Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander Heroics On Day 3

Updated: 12 October 2019 17:21 IST

India vs South Africa: India took a 326-run first innings lead thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's four wickets after Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander put up a 109-run stand.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: India Take 326-Run Lead Despite Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander Heroics On Day 3
IND vs SA: Ravichandran Ashwin ended Keshav Maharaj's valiant resistance for South Africa © AFP

Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander's strong rearguard action for South Africa was brought to an end as Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up South Africa's innings on Day 3 of the second Test in Pune. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis also put up a brave fight, scoring 64 before losing his wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin starred for India as he picked up four wickets, Umesh Yadav took three, Mohammed Shami two while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a wicket as South Africa were bowled out for 275, giving India a 326-run first innings lead.

South Africa began the day at 36 for the loss of three wickets. Mohammed Shami soon made it four as he removed night-watchman Anrich Nortje.

Wriddhiman Saha then took a great catch as Umesh Yadav drew the edge from Theunis de Bruyn, leaving South Africa struggling at 53/5.

Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock then put up South Africa's first meaningful partnership before Ravichandran Ashwin bowled out the latter with a peach of a delivery.

Senuran Muthusamy, who impressed with his batting skills in the first Test, fell to Ravindra Jadeja, who trapped him LBW, to leave South Africa tottering at 139 for seven.

Du Plessis carried on his lone fight with Vernon Philander for company, but could only do so much as Ashwin drew the edge from his bat and Ajinkya Rahane snapped up the catch in the slips.

Keshav Maharaj, who had an injury concern, then joined Philander at the crease. The two batted valiantly and denied India until nearly the end of the day's play.

Maharaj scored his maiden half-century and it looked like the pair would see the day out for South Africa as they continued to frustrate India throughout the final session.

But Ravichandran Ashwin was not done for the day and removed Maharaj, who top-scored for South Africa with 72.

Ashwin then picked up his fourth wicket as he trapped Kagiso Rabada LBW.

India finished the day with a 326-run advantage over their opposition, with stumps being called after South Africa lost their last wicket.

It remains to be seen if India will enforce the follow-on or choose to come out to bat again.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 2nd Test India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Keshav Maharaj Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India bowled South Africa out for 275 runs
  • Keshav Maharaj scored 72 runs for South Africa
  • Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Ego Takes A Hit When Lower Order Performs Better With Bat, Says Temba Bevuma
India vs South Africa: Ego Takes A Hit When Lower Order Performs Better With Bat, Says Temba Bevuma
India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj Opens Up On His Shoulder Injury After Leading His Side
India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj Opens Up On His Shoulder Injury After Leading His Side's Fightback
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Fan
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Fan's Security Breach In Pune Makes Sunil Gavaskar Angry
India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: South Africa Bowled Out For 275, India Lead By 326 Runs
India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: South Africa Bowled Out For 275, India Lead By 326 Runs
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal Credits Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal Credits Virat Kohli's Knock For Allowing Extra Time To Pick 20 Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.