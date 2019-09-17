 
India vs South Africa, 2019

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 17 September 2019 14:18 IST

India will host a reinvented South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series in Mohali, after the opening game in Dharamsala abandoned due to rain.

Krunal Pandya starred in India's 3-0 T20I series win against the West Indies. © AFP

India will be back to square one when they host a reinvented South Africa in the second T20 International of the three-match series in Mohali, three days after the opening game of their home season was washed out in Dharamsala. India skipper Virat Kohli has already laid out his plans and expectations from the youngsters ahead of ICC T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia next year. Among all, 21-year-old Rishabh Pant will be under tremendous pressure to secure the wicket-keeper slot with no certainty over veteran MS Dhoni's future. Before the 1st T20I in Dharamsala, Kohli said he did not expect to get a bagful of opportunities when he arrived on the international scene and believes the current crop of youngsters also need to make it count in the limited time they are going to get.

When is the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played on September 18, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time does the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be available on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

