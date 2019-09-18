 
India vs South Africa, 2019

India Vs South Africa Mohali Weather Report For 2nd T20I: Clear Skies Forecast

Updated: 18 September 2019 13:47 IST

The Mohali match is being looked forward to after the first India-South Africa T20I at Dharamsala was rained out without even the toss being completed.

Virat Kohli at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association Stadium ahead of the 2nd T20I against South Africa © AFP

As India gear up for the second T20 International (T20I) against South Africa on Wednesday evening, they will be hoping that rain won't play spoilsport like it did in the first match, which was washed out in Dharamsala. Although thunderstorms have been predicted at around 3 pm, the sky is expected to be clear in the evening. Humidity in the evening is expected to be at around 5% and the temperature has been forecast at around 27-30 degrees Celsius.

With the first match washed out without a single delivery bowled, the focus on Wednesday will be on young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

"We'll let him be but at times when you see a shot, like the first ball dismissal in Trinidad (during the tour of West Indies), if he repeats that, then he will be told. There will be a rap on the knuckles, talent or no talent," Head Coach Ravi Shastri had said ahead of the first match in Dharamsala.

India skipper Virat Kohli has already laid out his plans and expectations from the youngsters ahead of ICC T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia next year.

Spinners Rahul Chahar and Washington Sundar, picked ahead of the proven duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for the second straight series, will be under the radar.

Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey will also want to make the most of their opportunities, with the former looking to solidify his claim for a spot in the middle order after an impressive tour of West Indies.

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

