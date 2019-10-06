 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: South Africa's Chase In Tatters With Mohammed Shami On A Roll

Updated:06 October 2019 10:46 IST
1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami got India off to a good start in the day, picking up early wickets of Theunis de Bruyn and Temba Bavuma.

India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: South Africa
IND Vs SA LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 350th Test wicket.

India's spin king Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday joined Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan as the fastest bowler to 350 Test wickets in the first match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The off-spinner bowled overnight batsman Theunis de Bruyn for 10 early in the morning session on day five to achieve the milestone in his 66th Test. Muralitharan also took the same number of matches to claim 350 wickets. The spin legend, now 47, retired in 2010 with 800 wickets. The 33-year-old Ashwin, who returned to the Indian XI after playing against Australia last year, has claimed eight wickets so far in the first South Africa Test. He had bagged his 27th five-wicket haul on Friday. Meanwhile South Africa lost two early wickets on the morning of Day 5, with Shami bowling Temba Bavuma out, as they look to chase down 395. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 5, Straight from  Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

  • 10:46 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Mohammed Shami to Muthusamy, 4 runs

    Shami gets an outside edge from Muthusamy but it tickles away for a boundary
  • 10:40 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Jadeja to Markram, 4 runs

    Aiden Markram cuts a wide delivery to third man for a boundary
  • 10:38 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Shami on a roll!

    Shami has gone through the gates of all his three victims today with some brilliant seam movement. Faf thought the ball was going wide and left it and QDK prodded wide of his body thinking the ball would slant across him, but Shami had them both outfoxed.

    Mohammed Shami is known to shine more in the second innings and he is living up to that reputation
  • 10:33 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Mohammed Shami to Quinton de Kock, BOWLED 'IM!

    Shami bowls this across de Kock and it nips back in and beats de Kock's defence to take the off stump. Shami had no wickets in the first innings. He has three already in the second! Brilliant bowling from him.
  • 10:33 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

  • 10:31 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

  • 10:31 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

  • 10:31 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Jadeja to Markram, 4 runs

    Full delivery, Markram goes over mid-on for a boundary
  • 10:30 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Shami to de Kock, appeal for LBW

    Angled into Shami, raps him on the pads, but the umpire isn't interested.
  • 10:25 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Shami to du Plessis, OUT!

    Faf du Plessis looks to leave a wide delivery but it nips back in and takes his off stump. Soft dismissal and the South Africa captain will be very disappointed with himself for getting out like that. South Africa are now 52/4
  • 10:24 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Shamit to du Plessis, 4 runs!

    Length ball, close to the body and Du Plessis plays a lovely cover drive off the back foot. Fantastic shot
  • 10:23 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Shami replaces Ishant

    Shami is back in the attack
  • 10:21 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Jadeja to Markram, beaten!

    Jadeja beats Markram's forward defence. Close for the left-arm spinner. He gets a maiden over
  • 10:19 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Jadeja in the attack

    Ravindra Jadeja replaces Ashwin
  • 10:16 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ishant to Markram, 4

    Ishant gets an outside edge as the ball keeps low, but it goes for a boundary 
  • 10:11 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ashwin to Markram, 4

    Ashwin tosses this up wide and Markram plays a lovely cover drive
  • 10:09 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ishant to du Plessis, 4 runs

    Full, on the pads and du Plessis whips this away to the midwicket boundary
  • 10:07 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ishant to Markram, 1 run

    Angled into the batsman and Markram plays this to midwicket
  • 10:03 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ashwin to du Plessis, 1 run

    Faf brings out the sweep, but it goes to a fielder and South Africa get a single
  • 10:02 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ashwin to Markram, 1 run

    Markram punches this down to long-on for a single
  • 10:00 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ishant gets a maiden

    Ishant Sharma beats Faf du Plessis's outside edge to get a maiden over
  • 09:59 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ishant to du Plessis, no run

    A length ball from Ishant stays low again and du Plessis lets this one go
  • 09:56 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ishant Sharma is in

    Ishant Sharma replaces Mohammed Shami
  • 09:53 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ashwin to Markram, 6!

    No playing safely this time! Wide, length ball and Markram skips out of the crease and launches this over wide long-on. Great shot
  • 09:52 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Shami to du Plessis, 4!

    Shami bowls this full and on Faf's pads and he just flicks this fine for a boundary
  • 09:51 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Shami to fu Plessis, no run

    A length ball from Shami stays deceptively low. The pitch is playing some tricks now and Virat Kohli will be encouraged by this
  • 09:48 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Markram plays Ashwin out for a maiden over
  • 09:47 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ashwin to Markram, beaten

    Ashwin tosses it up full and wide and it holds its line to beat Markram's forward defence. Saha whips off the bails but his back foot was firmly in the crease
  • 09:42 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Shami to Temba Bavuma, OUT!

    And Bavuma's stumps are flying! Shami has his first wicket of the match. Length ball from the pacer stays low and Bavuma cannot adjust in time. The ball goes through him as he falls over.

    South Africa in real trouble now as Bavuma departs for a duck
  • 09:39 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    350 for Ashwin

    That is Ravichandran Ashwin's 350th Test wicket and he ties with Muthaiah Muralidharan as the joint-fastest to reach the milestone
  • 09:37 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ashwin to de Bruyn, OUT!

    And Ashwin has his wicket! He has gone through Theunis de Bruyn's gates and South Africa are 19/2

    Ashwin tossed this up wide and de Bruyn was going for the cut. The ball dipped on him and got an inside edge on to the stumps
  • 09:37 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Chance for Ashwin!

    Ashwin gets the edge from Markram but it bounces off Saha's right pad to safety
  • 09:36 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Ashwin from the other end

    Ravichandran Ashwin is one wicket short of his 350th Test scalp
  • 09:33 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Shami to de Bruyn, 4 runs

    Shami bowls this at a good length and it takes an outside edge to the boundary past second slip
  • 09:31 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Shami to Markram, 1 run

    Markram punches a wide length ball towards point for a single
  • 09:29 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    All set to go!

    Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn take the crease. Mohammed Shami will get the day underway for India
  • 09:08 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Rohit the record breaker

    Rohit Sharma's quickfire century in the second innings saw him break a few records. From hitting the most sixes in a Test match to being the first to score twin tons in his first match as an opener, here is a list of all of them
  • 09:03 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Cheteshwar Pujara or Ben Stokes? Rohit Sharma may have been a little confused there...

    Rohit Sharma's use of a Hindi expletive at Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 4 was caught by the stump mic and Ben Stokes did not miss out on an opportunity to have some fun on Twitter. What expletive, you ask? Well, as the England all-rounder would say, "if you know you know"
  • 08:59 (IST)Oct 06, 2019

    Welcome to Day 5!

    Welcome to the final day of the 1st Test in the India vs South Africa series. It has been an exciting match so far with Rohit Sharma hogging the limelight for his twin centuries. South Africa have to score 384 more to win. India need nine wickets. It is a simple equation that leaves the match very much in the balance on Day 5. Will Ashwin and Jadeja run circles around the South Africa batsmen or will someone put up a valiant resistance, like Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock in the first innings? We will find out shortly!
    Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 1st Test India vs South Africa, 2019 India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Mayank Agarwal Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
