India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: South Africa's Chase In Tatters With Mohammed Shami On A Roll
1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami got India off to a good start in the day, picking up early wickets of Theunis de Bruyn and Temba Bavuma.
India's spin king Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday joined Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan as the fastest bowler to 350 Test wickets in the first match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The off-spinner bowled overnight batsman Theunis de Bruyn for 10 early in the morning session on day five to achieve the milestone in his 66th Test. Muralitharan also took the same number of matches to claim 350 wickets. The spin legend, now 47, retired in 2010 with 800 wickets. The 33-year-old Ashwin, who returned to the Indian XI after playing against Australia last year, has claimed eight wickets so far in the first South Africa Test. He had bagged his 27th five-wicket haul on Friday. Meanwhile South Africa lost two early wickets on the morning of Day 5, with Shami bowling Temba Bavuma out, as they look to chase down 395. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Oct 02, 2019
-
IND502/7d (136.0)&323/4d (67.0)93%Winning %
-
SA431/10 (131.2)&70/5 (26.0)1%Draw 6%
Day 5 | Morning Session
need 325 runs to win
- Aiden Markram39 (73)
- Senuran Muthusamy5 (12)
- Ravindra Jadeja 17/1 (7)
- Mohammed Shami 20/3 (6)
Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 5, Straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag
- 10:38 (IST)Oct 06, 2019
Shami on a roll!Shami has gone through the gates of all his three victims today with some brilliant seam movement. Faf thought the ball was going wide and left it and QDK prodded wide of his body thinking the ball would slant across him, but Shami had them both outfoxed.
Mohammed Shami is known to shine more in the second innings and he is living up to that reputation
- 09:08 (IST)Oct 06, 2019
Rohit the record breakerRohit Sharma's quickfire century in the second innings saw him break a few records. From hitting the most sixes in a Test match to being the first to score twin tons in his first match as an opener, here is a list of all of them
- 09:03 (IST)Oct 06, 2019
Cheteshwar Pujara or Ben Stokes? Rohit Sharma may have been a little confused there...Rohit Sharma's use of a Hindi expletive at Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 4 was caught by the stump mic and Ben Stokes did not miss out on an opportunity to have some fun on Twitter. What expletive, you ask? Well, as the England all-rounder would say, "if you know you know"
- 08:59 (IST)Oct 06, 2019
Welcome to Day 5!Welcome to the final day of the 1st Test in the India vs South Africa series. It has been an exciting match so far with Rohit Sharma hogging the limelight for his twin centuries. South Africa have to score 384 more to win. India need nine wickets. It is a simple equation that leaves the match very much in the balance on Day 5. Will Ashwin and Jadeja run circles around the South Africa batsmen or will someone put up a valiant resistance, like Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock in the first innings? We will find out shortly!