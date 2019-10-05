 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes 7 Wickets To Give India 71-Run Lead

Updated:05 October 2019 10:40 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 7 wickets as India bowled South Africa out for 431

India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes 7 Wickets To Give India 71-Run Lead
IND Vs SA LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 7 wickets © AFP

South Africa's resistance came to an end with them still trailing India by 71 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his seventh wicket as South Africa folded for 431. Centuries from Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock brought South Africa close but now they will have to go at it on the field again. India will be wary of a deteriorating pitch, which started to act up late on Day 3. Good length balls from Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were spitting up on the batsmen and the South Africa bowlers will look to hit those spots to ensure a troubled stay at the crease for the Indian batsmen. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 4, Straight from  Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

  • 10:40 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Philander starts with a maiden

    Watchful start from Mayank Agarwal as he plays out Philander for a maiden over
  • 10:39 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Philander beats Agarwal's edge

    Lovely outswinger from Philander. Just on that fourth stump line and it beats Mayank Agarwal's forward defence
  • 10:38 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    A match for the openers?

    Three of the four centuries in the match have come from openers. Rohit and Mayank both scored big in the first innings and they will be hoping to get good scores again
  • 10:37 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Philander to Agarwal, no runs

    Philander starts with a length ball down leg side that Mayank leaves
  • 10:36 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Vernon Philander will get things underway

    The South Africa pacer will bowl to Mayank Agarwal as India's second innings gets underway
  • 10:34 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    A South Africa fightback and the Ravichandran Ashwin show

    South Africa came back from the loss of 3 early wickets to make India sweat, but Ravichandran Ashwin showed his class, picking up 7 wickets including the prized scalps of Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock. Rabada and Muthusamy kept it interesting on Day 4, playing some good shots amid their dogged defending.

    Now India will have to extend their lead, which they would have hoped would have been bigger when they walked in to bat again, with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal set to get their innings going
  • 10:26 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    And that is that!

    The umpire turned down an appeal after a straight one from Ashwin beat Rabada's defence. DRS shows this is hitting the stumps and that will be Ashwin's 7th. It brings to end a spirited South Africa fight and now India will look to extend their 71-run lead.

    Senuran Muthusamy stays unbeaten at 33 from 106. He will be pleased with his performance with the bat
  • 10:24 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    LBW appeal

    India go for the review
  • 10:22 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin now

    Ashwin returns from the other end, replacing Ravindra Jadeja
  • 10:22 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ishant to Muthusamy, 4 runs

    Ishant bowls this straight and Muthusamy just pings it back past the bowler for a boundary as the ball beats the fielder running in from mid-on
  • 10:18 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ishant to Rabada, 1 run

    Ishant bowls this one a tad too straight and Rabada clips it to square leg for a single
  • 10:18 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

  • 10:17 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ishant is back

    Ishant Sharma returns and starts with a bouncer at Rabada first up! But the South Africa pacer ducks under it
  • 10:17 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

  • 10:17 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Jadeja gets a maiden over
  • 10:14 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Rabada, 4 again

    This time Rabada goes along the ground and straight as he picks up back-to-back boundaries
  • 10:14 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

  • 10:13 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Rabada, 4!

    Rabada comes back from that near-dismissal with a hit over long-on for a boundary!
  • 10:12 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Not given!

    No bat on that and but Rabada survives as it was umpire's call on where it was hitting the stumps. India will retain the review
  • 10:11 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Rabada, appeal turned down and he reviews

    Ashwin appeals, umpire turns it down and Kohli goes for the review
  • 10:10 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Jadeja to Muthusamy, 4 byes

    Jadeja bowls another fuller one that stays low and beats every one as it runs away to the ropes
  • 10:09 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Jadeja to Muthusamy, 4 runs

    And he has smashed that over covers! Jadeja bowls a fuller one and Muthusamy just puts his front foot forward and lofts it over the infield
  • 10:07 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Muthusamy, LBW appeal

    Ashwin bowls a wide one that Muthusamy wants to leave and it hits his pad, but the umpire is not interested in muted Indian appeals
  • 10:06 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Muthusamy, 4 runs

    Ashwin tosses it up on off stump and Muthusamy says "Thank you very much"as he drives beautifully through the covers
  • 10:05 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin is back

    So it was a change of ends for Ashwin. He will be given a chance to get his seventh scalp of the innings
  • 10:03 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Jadeja to Rabada, 1 run

    Rabada runs the ball down to third man for a single. They trail only by 98 runs now
  • 10:02 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Jadeja to Muthusamy, 1 run

    Muthusamy moves to 20 with that single. He has stayed on the crease for 84 deliveries, which is not bad from the debutant
  • 10:01 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ravindra Jadeja is in

    Ashwin can take a break today as Jadeja replaces him
  • 10:01 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ishant to Rabada, 4 runs!

    Rabada flicks one through midwicket for a boundary and that brings up 400 for South Africa. India's lead stands just at 100 runs now
  • 09:56 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ishant Sharma into the attack

    Ishant Sharma will bowl his first spell of the day
  • 09:54 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Rabada in

    Another left-hander for Ashwin to bowl to as Kagiso Rabada walks in
  • 09:52 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Maharaj, OUT!

    Ashwin has his sixth! Ashwin tosses one up wide of off stump and Maharaj goes for the spectacular. Skips down the track and goes for the hoick over long-on but double centurian Mayank Agarwal snaps it up comfortably
  • 09:51 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Muthusamy, 1 run

    Ashwin bowls one wide and Muthusamy drives to cover for a single
  • 09:50 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Shami to Muthusamy, no runs

    Fiery from Shami! Bangs it in short and Muthusamy is hopping and ducking to get out of the way of that bouncer
  • 09:47 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Shami to Muthusamy, close!

    Shami comes close again! Angles it in, Muthusamy leaves it and it just flies over his off stump!
  • 09:45 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Muthusamy, 1 run

    Muthusamy drives to extra cover for a single
  • 09:44 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Muthusamy, beaten

    Ashwin draws Muthusamy forward but it spins away past his outside edge
  • 09:43 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Shami to Maharaj, close again!

    Shami beats Maharaj again, but this time the appeals are more muffled. But Shami is bowling really well here and looks close to getting his first wicket of the match
  • 09:42 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Shami to Muthusamy, 1 run

    Muthusamy runs down a wide ball angled across him to third man for a single
  • 09:39 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Shami to Maharaj, 4 runs!

    Maharaj guides a wide ball behind point and it runs away for the first boundary of the day
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Dean Elgar Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
    Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score .
