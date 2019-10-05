South Africa's resistance came to an end with them still trailing India by 71 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his seventh wicket as South Africa folded for 431. Centuries from Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock brought South Africa close but now they will have to go at it on the field again. India will be wary of a deteriorating pitch, which started to act up late on Day 3. Good length balls from Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were spitting up on the batsmen and the South Africa bowlers will look to hit those spots to ensure a troubled stay at the crease for the Indian batsmen. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 4, Straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag