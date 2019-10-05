India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes 7 Wickets To Give India 71-Run Lead
Updated:05 October 2019 10:40 IST
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 7 wickets as India bowled South Africa out for 431
IND Vs SA LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 7 wickets © AFP
South Africa's resistance came to an end with them still trailing India by 71 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his seventh wicket as South Africa folded for 431. Centuries from Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock brought South Africa close but now they will have to go at it on the field again. India will be wary of a deteriorating pitch, which started to act up late on Day 3. Good length balls from Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were spitting up on the batsmen and the South Africa bowlers will look to hit those spots to ensure a troubled stay at the crease for the Indian batsmen. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 4, Straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag
Live Score
1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Oct 02, 2019
-
IND502/7d (136.0)&0/0 (1.4)59%Winning %
-
SA431/10 (131.2)4%Draw 37%
Day 4 | Morning Session
lead by 71 runs
BATTING
- Mayank Agarwal0 (6)
- Rohit Sharma0 (4)
BOWLING
- Vernon Philander 0/0 (1)
- Keshav Maharaj 0/0 (0.4)
- 10:34 (IST)Oct 05, 2019
A South Africa fightback and the Ravichandran Ashwin showSouth Africa came back from the loss of 3 early wickets to make India sweat, but Ravichandran Ashwin showed his class, picking up 7 wickets including the prized scalps of Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock. Rabada and Muthusamy kept it interesting on Day 4, playing some good shots amid their dogged defending.
Now India will have to extend their lead, which they would have hoped would have been bigger when they walked in to bat again, with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal set to get their innings going
- 10:26 (IST)Oct 05, 2019
And that is that!The umpire turned down an appeal after a straight one from Ashwin beat Rabada's defence. DRS shows this is hitting the stumps and that will be Ashwin's 7th. It brings to end a spirited South Africa fight and now India will look to extend their 71-run lead.
Senuran Muthusamy stays unbeaten at 33 from 106. He will be pleased with his performance with the bat
