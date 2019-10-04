 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Dean Elgar, Quinton De Kock Star As South Africa Fight Back On Day 3

Updated: 04 October 2019 17:39 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock kept the Indian bowlers at bay for most of Day 3 before Ravichandran Ashwin came back to record a five-wicket haul.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Dean Elgar, Quinton De Kock Star As South Africa Fight Back On Day 3
Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar put on 164 runs together. © AFP

Dean Elgar brought up his 12th Test century and led South Africa's fightback in the first Test against India in Vizag on Friday. India were in absolute control at the close of play on day 2 as Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja removed night-watchman Dane Piedt. Resuming at 39/3 on day 3, the South Africa opener forged vital partnerships with captain Faf du Plessis (55) and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (111), who scored his 5th Test century, to help the visitors reach 385/8 at stumps. South Africa still trail India by 117 runs but they managed to put pressure on the hosts at crucial junctures. During his knock of 160, including 18 fours and four sixes, Elgar forced India to constantly rethink their plans. The 32-year-old brought up his century with a slog-sweep six off Ashwin in the 60th over of the innings and became the first South Africa batsman to score a Test hundred in India after nine years. Hashim Amla was the last batsman from South Africa to score a hundred in India during their 2010 tour.

Ashwin claimed his 27th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game, his first since August 2017, as India managed to break South Africa's resistance in the final session of the day.

India had come in to play on day three with the plan of attacking South Africa with R Ashwin's spin and Ishant Sharma's seam in tandem. Initially, the things did go as per the plan for the hosts as Ishant trapped Temba Bavuma in front of the stumps.

But Elgar and Du Plessis' had a 115-run stand, followed by the 164 runs added by Elgar and De Kock.

Elgar eventually fell as he went for the slog-sweep and got a big top edge off Jadeja. Cheteshwar Pujara, stationed at deep mid-wicket, ran forward, dived full length, stretched his arms out and caught the ball.

With the scalp, Jadeja claimed his 200th Test wicket, the fastest left-armer to reach the landmark ahead of the likes of Rangana Herath, Wasim Akram, Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc.

After Elgar's departure, De Kock led South Africa's charge and brought up his century with a flat-bat maximum off Ashwin.

Ashwin then cleaned up De Kock with a perfect setup. The batsman lunged forward to deal with a non-turner from Ashwin but missed it completely. The ball sneaked between bat and pad to rattle the stumps, ending a gutsy knock from De Kock.

Earlier, India declared their first innings on 502/7, studded with brilliant centuries from openers Mayank Agarwal (215) and Rohit Sharma (176).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Dean Elgar Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin India vs South Africa, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock put on 164 runs for the sixth wicket
  • South Africa ended Day 3 at 385 for 8, trailing India by 117 runs
  • Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 27th five-wicket haul in Test cricket
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin Should Be The First To Be Picked For Tests, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Ravichandran Ashwin Should Be The First To Be Picked For Tests, Says Sunil Gavaskar
India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja Beats Big Names, Becomes Quickest To 200 Test Wickets Among Left-Arm Bowlers
India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja Beats Big Names, Becomes Quickest To 200 Test Wickets Among Left-Arm Bowlers
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Match Highlights: Dean Elgar, Quinton De Kock Star For South Africa As Ravindra Jadeja Registers Big Record
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Match Highlights: Dean Elgar, Quinton De Kock Star For South Africa As Ravindra Jadeja Registers Big Record
Mayank Agarwal Lost For Words After Scoring Double Century
Mayank Agarwal Lost For Words After Scoring Double Century
India vs South Africa: South Africa Fielders Fail To Spot Ball, Twitter ROFLing At Their Expense
India vs South Africa: South Africa Fielders Fail To Spot Ball, Twitter ROFLing At Their Expense
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.