India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Match LIVE Score: Dean Elgar, Faf Du Plessis Rebuild After Ishant Sharma's Strike
Updated:04 October 2019 11:08 IST
India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score: India put up a total of 502 thanks to dominating performances by openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma on Day 2.
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Dean Elgar scored his 14th Test half century © PTI
India dominated the first two days of the first Test match against South Africa with Mayank Agarwal converting his maiden ton in the longest format of the game into a double century and Rohit Sharma hitting a century on his first match as an opener. South Africa resumed their chase of 502 with Dean Elgar reaching his 14th Test half century and captain Faf du Plessis looking dangerous alongside him. Ishant Sharma took the only wicket of the day, trapping Temba Bavuma in front of the stumps for 18. (Live Scorecard)
Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 3, Straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag
Live Score
1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Oct 02, 2019
-
IND502/7d (136.0)72%Winning %
-
SA144/4 (44.4)1%Draw 27%
Day 3 | Morning Session
trail by 358 runs
BATTING
- Dean Elgar74 (125)
- Faf du Plessis41 (68)
BOWLING
- Ishant Sharma 28/1 (6.4)
- Ravindra Jadeja 48/1 (13)
- 10:33 (IST)Oct 04, 2019
Drinks!And that will be drinks in the first session. South Africa have managed to score 53 runs in the session and will be happy with their performance so far, barring Temba Bavuma's departure.
India will be looking to end this partnership which could be troublesome for them, with Elgar already approaching a half century and Faf du Plessis looking to take on the bowlers
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.