India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Match LIVE Score: Dean Elgar, Faf Du Plessis Rebuild After Ishant Sharma's Strike

Updated:04 October 2019 11:08 IST
India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score: India put up a total of 502 thanks to dominating performances by openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma on Day 2.

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Match LIVE Score: Dean Elgar, Faf Du Plessis Rebuild After Ishant Sharma
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Dean Elgar scored his 14th Test half century © PTI

India dominated the first two days of the first Test match against South Africa with Mayank Agarwal converting his maiden ton in the longest format of the game into a double century and Rohit Sharma hitting a century on his first match as an opener. South Africa resumed their chase of 502 with Dean Elgar reaching his 14th Test half century and captain Faf du Plessis looking dangerous alongside him. Ishant Sharma took the only wicket of the day, trapping Temba Bavuma in front of the stumps for 18. (Live Scorecard)

Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 3, Straight from  Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

  • 11:08 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Ishant to Faf du Plessis, 4 runs

    Ishant angles one into leg stump and du Plessis flicks it through mid-wicket with authority, finding the gap for a boundary. Sumptuous shot!
  • 11:06 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Ishant Sharma replaces Hanuma Vihari

    India's only wicket taker of the day returns, replacing Hanuma Vihari. Maybe pace is what is needed to break this partnership? Ishant will surely hope so
  • 11:05 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Jadeja to Elgar, 6 again!

    Elgar skips down the track this time and launches it over the bowler's head. He is taking Jadeja on here! 16 runs off the over
  • 11:04 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Jadeja to Elgar, boundary again!

    The ball was spinning sharply from middle and off and Elgar flicks it fine past Saha for four runs
  • 11:03 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Jadeja to Elgar, six!

    Elgar goes for that lofted shot to long on again! Down on one knee and he gets it to just land on the boundary rope
  • 11:02 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Vihari to du Plessis, 2 runs

    Vihari tosses it up on off stump and Du Plessis caresses it to the right of the fielder at cover to get a couple
  • 11:00 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Vihari to Elgar, 1 run

    Elgar flicks away for a single
  • 10:59 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Super ball!

    Jadeja darts one in and it turns and bounces as du Plessis lets it go!
  • 10:57 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Jadeja appeals!

    Jadeja slants one across Elgar and appeals for caught behind, but there wasn't much in it to really bother Elgar
  • 10:55 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Vihari to Elgar, 1 run

    Elgar takes a single and Faf is back on strike
  • 10:54 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Oooh! Edged for a boundary

    Vihari bowls a fuller one to Faf du Plessis from around the wicket and it takes a slight edge and tickles down to the boundary
  • 10:52 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Vihari replaces Jadeja

    Part-timer Hanuma Vihari will try his luck with his off breaks
  • 10:50 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Boundary for Elgar!

    Ashwin bowls a full one outside off and Elgar gets forward and drives beautifully through the covers!
  • 10:50 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Ashwin to Du Plessis, 1 run

    Du Plessis flicks one to square leg for a single
  • 10:49 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Ashwin to Elgar, 1 run

    Elgar pushes one to the on side for another single
  • 10:49 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Ashwin to Du Plessis, 1 run

    Ashwin bowls a full one to Du Plessis and he chips towards long on for a single
  • 10:48 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    50 for Elgar

    Elgar pushes one to the on side from Ashwin and takes a single to reach his 14th Test half-century!
  • 10:46 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    No ball!

    This one slipped out of Jadeja's arm, taking a couple of bounces before reaching du Plessis
  • 10:45 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Jadeja to Elgar, 1 run

    Elgar moves on to 49 as he pushes the ball to long on
  • 10:45 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Jadeja to du Plessis, 1 run

    Faf takes another single. Dean Elgar on strike at 48
  • 10:44 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Good ball!

    That one gripped and turned, and Du Plessis manages to get behind it and block
  • 10:43 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Ashwin to Elgar, blocked

    Elgar's half century will have to wait a little longer as he plays a length ball towards point
  • 10:43 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Ashwin to Du Plessis, 1 run

    Du Plessis gets a single to put Elgar on strike.
  • 10:42 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Du Plessis gets a boundary

    Du Plessis sweeps Ashwin again and the result is the same, again! The South Africa captain is in quite a mood, it would seem!
  • 10:40 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Boundary for Elgar!

    A shorter delivery from Jadeja and Elgar sweeps this beautifully for a boundary. The ball was on middle stump and Elgar fetched it and placed it nicely past the fielder at fine leg
  • 10:39 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Jadeja to du Plessis, 1 run

    Faf du Plessis flicks a full delivery to square leg for a single
  • 10:36 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Ashwin returns from the other end

    Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Mohammed Shami from the other end and will likely bowl in tandem with Jadeja
  • 10:33 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Drinks!

    And that will be drinks in the first session. South Africa have managed to score 53 runs in the session and will be happy with their performance so far, barring Temba Bavuma's departure.

    India will be looking to end this partnership which could be troublesome for them, with Elgar already approaching a half century and Faf du Plessis looking to take on the bowlers
  • 10:30 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Jadeja to du Plessis, 1 run

    Du Plessis flicks to the on side for a single
  • 10:29 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Jadeja in!

    Elgar gets a single off Ravindra Jadeja's first ball
  • 10:27 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Six!

    Faf du Plessis takes Ashwin on, skipping down the track and powers it over long on!
  • 10:26 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Ashwin to Elgar, 1 run

    Elgar drives in the cover region for a single
  • 10:25 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Two off Shami's over

    A single each for Elgar and du Plessis this over
  • 10:20 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Boundary!

    Elgar again takes on Ashwin, getting to the pitch of a length delivery and walloping it over the infield to the long-on boundary. One bounce and out!
  • 10:19 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Edged again!

    Elgar tried to defend a short delivery from Ashwin and it takes the edge and pops up, but there's no fielder there!
  • 10:16 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Left alone

    Du Plessis leaves a back of the length delivery wide of off stump
  • 10:16 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Shot!

    Du Plessis gets one drifting in to the pads and sliding down leg, and he flicks it to the square leg boundary. Beautiful shot!
  • 10:15 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Flicked away for a single

    Shami angles one in and Dean Elgar flicks it to fine leg for a single
  • 10:12 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Key partnership for South Africa

    Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar are South Africa's two most experienced batsmen and they will need to put together a big partnership for South Africa to stay in the match
  • 10:11 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Two in a row!

    Du Plessis sweeps another one, this time squarer, and the result is the same!
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
